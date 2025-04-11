“My house would be bought already”: Shedeur Sanders makes stance clear on if he knows his draft destination

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders has been viewed as one of the top-two QBs in the 2025 NFL draft since the end of the college football season. As a result, he has been viewed by most draft experts as a top-five pick.

The teams in the top five that had QB interest until NFL free agency were the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

However, in NFL free agency, the Cleveland Browns signed Kenny Pickett and the Giants signed Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. As a result, it appears much less likely that either of those teams will use their first-round pick to draft a QB. Additionally, most reports indicate that if the Titans choose to take a QB, they will pick Miami's Cam Ward.

So, it is much less clear where Shedeur Sanders will end up. On Thursday, he appeared on 'Up & Adams' and he was asked by host Kay Adams if he knows which team will draft him. He said:

"If I knew where I was going, my house would be bought already. No idea. Yeah, it's one of those things you gotta be open to everything."

The NFL draft is scheduled to start on April 24.

Where is Shedeur Sanders projected to be drafted?

For the longest time, the Browns and Giants were the most likely destinations for Shedeur Sanders. With those teams no longer looking like possibilities, it opens up his draft position significantly.

In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper had Shedeur Sanders falling to the New Orleans Saints with the ninth pick. Unfortunately for Sanders, after the Giants there are not a lot of teams that have definitive QB interest.

The Jets and Raiders could use a QB, but both have other pressing needs and could draft higher-upside players like Ashton Jeanty or Mason Graham.

The Athletic released its latest mock draft on Monday. It had Sanders falling way further down the draft board than Mel Kiper. In the Athletic's mock draft, Sanders fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 21st pick.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been a team that has been linked to Sanders in recent weeks. There has been speculation that the team could trade up to get him if he falls outside the top 10. Smoke was added to the rumors as Sanders visited the Steelers facility this week. He even did this interview with Kay Adams from a Pittsburgh airport.

