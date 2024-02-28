"My number one pass catcher": Joel Klatt ranks Marvin Harrison Jr. as the best wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft

Marvin Harrison Jr. will likely be the first non-quarterback pick in the upcoming NFL draft. The wide receiver has been in superb form for Ohio State in the last few seasons and he is ready to take that onto the professional stage where he will continue his family’s legacy.

Joel Klatt is hyped up about what Harrison will get to achieve on the professional stage. During an episode of "The Joel Klatt Show" on Tuesday, the FOX analyst shared his list of the top five available receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft and had Harrison at the top, far ahead of the others.

"My number one pass catcher in this year's draft is a really easy one," Klatt said. "Let's not overthink it. We've known he was going to be the best pass catcher in this draft for a long time. It's Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State."

Joel Klatt admires Marvin Harrision’s physical and technical attributes

In the NFL, the physical and technical attributes of a player are important and Joel Klatt appreciates what Marvin Harrison Jr. possesses in both aspects. The wide receiver has brilliant stature for a player in his position and can make brilliant plays on the gridiron.

“Physically, he’s way bigger than you would expect. He’s 6-foot-4, all of 205 [pounds], probably a little bit more. He’s fast, I think he’s faster than people realize. He runs terrific routes, he’s a technician in a lot of ways, understands the game and is a tireless worker.”

Klatt also respects the commitment of Marvin Harrison Jr. as a player, especially to the Ohio State team. The analyst mentioned that he'd seen the wide receiver on the field doing some workouts after the team's practice.

"And in fact, every time I’ve been to Ohio State, and it’s been a lot… after practice, he’s on the field, every time, after practice catching footballs off the jugs gun. Every single time."

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s future in the NFL

Many expect a brilliant professional career for Marvin Harrison Jr. in the NFL. However, Joe Klatt has described how successful the Buckeyes wide receiver will be in the NFL.

"He's going to be an All-Pro," Klatt said. "He's going to be a ten-time Pro Bowler if he stays healthy. He goes to the right spot, and it's on."

Harrison is anticipated to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL draft. There's a chance he will be drafted with the first overall pick if the Chicago Bears decide to continue with Justin Fields and also keep their first pick.