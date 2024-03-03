Nate Wiggins injury: Latest on Clemson CB following fastest 40-yard dash at 2024 NFL Combine

Nate Wiggins drew significant attention with his impressive 40-yard dash time during Friday's on-field workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. The Clemson cornerback completed the run in an impressive 4.29 seconds, the best mark so far at the Combine this year.

However, it appears that scouts will have to wait until his pro day to see more of his skills. That's because the cornerback suffered an injury during the 40-yard, which will rule him out of the annual scouting event. Nonetheless, his performance has been well-taken note of by many teams at the event.

Nate Wiggins' injury update

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson initially reported Nate Wiggins’ injury as a “pop” felt in his groin area. However, subsequent reports indicate that it has been identified as a hip flexor strain. The cornerback won't take part in further drills at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Although Wiggins needed assistance off the field after his impressive sprint performance, he's not expected to be out of action for long. The cornerback said that he will be ready for Clemson's pro day on Apr. 6, a few weeks before the 2024 NFL Draft.

Despite the injury, Wiggins posted an impressive 1.59-second time in the 10-yard split during the combine. That goes to show the tenacity of the player, which he has exhibited at The Valley in the last few years.

According to NFL Network, the cornerback is not satisfied with his performance in the 40-yard dash at the Combine. Following the run, he said that he expected to complete the run at a much faster time.

That will come as something positive for his draft stock. Wiggins is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft following a noteworthy college career with the Tigers.

Nate Wiggins' college career at Clemson

Nate Wiggins arrived at Clemson as a four-star prospect in 2021 and played three seasons at the Death Valley. He had an impressive stint with the Tigers, amassing three interceptions, 21 passes defended, two forced fumbles and 60 tackles in 27 games.

During the 2023 college football season, Wiggins had a standout performance for the Clemson Tigers, recording 29 tackles, six passes defended, two interceptions (including a pick-six) and contributing two forced fumbles. He earned First-team All-ACC honors.