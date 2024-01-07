Retired NBA legend Charles Barkley predicted who will emerge as this season's College Football Playoff national champion. The No.1 Michigan will lock horns with the No.2 Washington on Monday at the NRG Stadium. The contest will see who comes out on top this season.

On a recent episode of "The Steam Room" podcast, Barkley named his pick:

"I'm going to pick Washington to win the championship."

He also praised Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s game:

"I thought Michigan was the best team that I saw all year offensively and defensively. They proved me to be correct. But man, Washington can flat-out score on anybody that man must have Penix Jr. He be slangin' that thang. All you gotta do is raise your hand, and he'll drop it in there. He's fun to watch."

Penix Jr. performed well in his final college football season for the Huskies. He compiled 4,648 passing yards and 35 takedown passes this campaign and helped Washington become the undefeated Pac-12 champions. Thanks to his performance, he finished second behind LSU QB Jayden Daniels in Heisman voting this season.

Charles Barkley also impressed with wide receiver Rome Odunze

Apart from Penix Jr., another player from Washington whom Charles Barkley praised was fourth-year wide receiver Rome Odunze. Barkley praised his performance this season and believes he is crucial to the team's offense:

"Let me tell you something that No. 1, Odunze. If you throw it in his neighbourhood, he gonna catch it. They've got three of the best wide receivers I've seen on the same team, and I'm looking forward to the game."

Will Barkley's national championship prediction hold? Or will Jim Harbaugh be successful in clinching his first natty with Michigan?

