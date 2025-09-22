"ND doesn't deserve a single vote," "This poll is a joke": CFB fans erupt over shocking Week 5 AP Top 25 rankings

The new AP Top 25 rankings have been released following Week 4 of the 2025 college football season. Ohio State remains at No. 1, while Mario Cristobal's Miami jumped ahead of both LSU and Penn State to claim the No. 2 spot.James Franklin's Penn State slid to No. 3 and LSU to No. 4, with Georgia (No. 5) and Oregon (No. 6) holding steady in their positions.Meanwhile, Notre Dame moved up from No. 24 to No. 22 after a 56-30 win over Purdue, despite holding just a 1-2 record. The Irish have piled up 122 points in their last two meetings with Purdue, marking the most ever scored against a single opponent over two games in the AP poll era, which dates back to 1936.However, many fans are frustrated that Notre Dame continues to receive votes despite its losing record.“ND doesn't deserve a single vote,” a fan said.“lol this poll is a joke,” one said.“Auburn 1 loss to Oklahoma is better than Notre Dame 1 win against Purdue,” a person said.“Notre Dame can’t hit 3 wins until week 6,” a fan added.Meanwhile, Illinois also drew backlash after staying ranked at No. 23 despite being blown out 63-10 by Indiana, which was also called out by many fans.“Illinois lost by 50 points and they are STILL ranked?!?” one quipped.“We nearly beat Oklahoma on the road and Illinois loses 63-10 to Indiana and yet they’re ranked we’re not like what is the logic,” a fan said.Illinois’ placement may be tied to its earlier three-game win streak, which included dominant victories over Western Illinois (52-3), Duke (45-19) and Western Michigan (38-0).Oklahoma breaks into AP Top 25 rankings after SEC opener winOklahoma jumped from No. 11 to No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings following their 24-17 win over Auburn on Saturday, their first top-10 appearance since 2023.OU coach Brent Venables was happy with his school's perseverance and fight in Week 4.“Proud of our players,” Venables said (via Sooners Wire). “The determination, the resolve, the grit, the ability to overcome, keep fighting back. Making plays when you have the opportunity to. There aren't going to be a whole lot of them to be had, but you have to complement each other.Venables also reflected on the significance of winning the program’s first SEC game of the season.“These are moments where you learn a lot about yourself,” Venables said. “You gain, even through the failure along the way, you gain confidence. We try to preach to our guys all the time. So many of them naturally want to carry all this pressure, burden, to be perfect.Oklahoma now ranks as the SEC’s third-highest school in the AP Top 25 rankings, trailing only Georgia and LSU.