“Need to release those to the masses asap:" LeBron James breaks the internet by putting on Ohio State-inspired LeBron 22 PEs

NBA superstar LeBron James is from Cleveland, Ohio, and as a result, supports Ohio-based teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes. Although he no longer plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA, he still supports Cleveland and Ohio sports.

On Thursday, James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Chicago Bulls 119–117 in an exciting finish. While the game was exciting, another story from the game was LeBron's shoe choice. He was wearing an Ohio-State-inspired version of his LeBron 22 PEs sneaker.

The shoe displays Ohio State colors, drawing the attention of Buckeyes fans. Several commented on his shoes, with one fan on Reddit re-posting the tweet, saying LeBron needs to release these to the masses. Fans also loved how LeBron crossed out the M on his shoes. This is a nod to the bitter rivalry Ohio State has with the Michigan Wolverines.

"Nike and LeBron need to release these to the masses asap," one fan wrote.

"I love his support of Ohio State. Putting an X over the m in his name is badass," one fan wrote.

"Release the Beast! They would look great with the Scarlet n Grey !!!!!" One fan wrote.

Fans continued to react to these shoes on Reddit.

"Love this move by an Ohio native!" One fan wrote.

"Would hoop in those ASAP," one fan wrote.

"Lebrons in Ohio state colors just work," one fan wrote.

LeBron James has been a long-time supporter of the Ohio State Buckeyes

LeBron James did not go to college. He entered the NBA before the agreement with the Player's Association that players must be out of high school for at least one year before they join the NBA. This rule came into play in 2005, and LeBron entered the NBA draft in 2003. As a result, he chose to forego college to join the NBA right away.

While LeBron James never went to college, he has been a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes for many years. James is supportive of most Ohio-based sports teams, but he is not as actively supportive of many teams as much as he is of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team.

He is one of the team's most famous fans and attended the national championship game in January when the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

