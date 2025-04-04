“Neither of these guys are first round picks”: Fans divided over Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders’ potential before Colorado pro day

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders take part in the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day today. Hunter and Sanders are expected to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

On X, ESPN's Adam Schefter hyped up the pro day, mentioning that it will be the last day for NFL coaches and executives to get a look at the two players before the draft later this month.

This sparked some very interesting reactions from fans.

“Neither of these guys are first round picks to be honest,” a fan said.

"Sanders will be looking to silence doubters. His stock or draft views are so polarizing. All over the board," a fan said.

"Will Hunter workout both his offensive and defensive skills?" another said.

"Browns should just take Shedeur at 2," wrote another.

"And realize that they both are trash 3rd to 4th round picks at best," another wrote.

Travis Hunter is considered to be a generational talent and is expected to play both cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL. However, he may not play both full-time as he did in college.

Hunter declared for the NFL Scouting Combine as a cornerback, indicating he believes, as many analysts believe, that his strongest position lies at cornerback.

As for Sanders, while his draft stock has taken a bit of a dip, he's hoping a stellar performance at Colorado's pro day can help prop him back up.

Where will Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders land in the 2025 NFL Draft?

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter is expected to be selected within the first five or so selections in the NFL draft. The Heisman Trophy winner's two-way playing ability is unlike anything college football has seen in recent generations. He'll take his talents to the NFL, where fans will keep a close eye on the Colorado product to see whether or not he continues to play both positions at the next level.

As for Sanders, with Cam Ward expected to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, expected to pass on a quarterback, there's no telling how far Sanders could slip in the first round. There has even been some talk of Ole Miss quarterback Jackson Dart potentially being drafted before Sanders.

Everything will be made clear on draft day from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, April 24.

