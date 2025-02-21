“Never brought his name up again”: Reggie Bush’s cheeky comment as Snoop Dogg reacts to old clip of Coach Prime clapping back at Tony Romo

Reggie Bush couldn’t resist chiming in after Snoop Dogg shared a throwback clip of Coach Prime clapping back at Tony Romo. The rapper posted the video on Instagram with the caption:

“Prime being prime,” reigniting a memorable exchange from 2017.

During a Cowboys-Chiefs game on November 5, 2017, Romo, who was then in the CBS broadcast booth, took a jab at Deion Sanders while analyzing Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters' refusal to tackle Ezekiel Elliott.

“Peters doesn’t want to tackle ... He makes Deion Sanders look good at tackling sometimes,” Romo said.

Sanders didn’t let it slide. The next day on NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Prime, he fired back with a brutal roast.

Sanders said on the show:

“Tony, I tried my best to take the high road, but I don’t know the address to the high road, so I gotta come at you, man.”

Sanders added:

“Ten years as a starter, you’re 2-4 in the playoffs. You ain’t won nothing. I got a gold jacket that I didn’t buy. Dak says hi, and bye. Tony, leave me alone, man. I got a lot of ammunition—19 interceptions in 2012? Come on, man, you threw to everybody but me. You know you never won the big one, so stop.”

Clips of the moment still circulate, but Dogg’s post brought it back into the spotlight. Former USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush responded in the comments:

“And Romo never brought his name up again.”

Screenshot, via Instagram

If Coach Prime were to leave Colorado, the program would face utter chaos

Deion Sanders has transformed the University of Colorado football program into a financial and media powerhouse, elevating the school's revenue, national exposure and local economy.

Locked On Buffs’ Drake C. Toll called him "the most important coach to college football" on Tuesday, a claim backed by staggering numbers. [Timestamp - 00:12]

From July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, Colorado generated $146.6 million in revenue, including a record-breaking $31.2 million in football ticket sales, per Kevin Borba. Every game is nationally televised, and the influx of visitors has fueled hotel bookings and restaurant traffic.

Sanders' potential departure would be a seismic blow, not just for the program but for the surrounding community.

