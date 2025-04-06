“Never heard an actual discussion”: NFL Draft analyst raises questions over Shedeur Sanders hate

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders participated in Colorado's Pro Day on Friday. Although Pro Days do not often generate national media attention, this one was different. The Buffaloes have two of the top prospects in the draft in QB Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter. As a result, all eyes were on Colorado's Pro Day to see how they performed.

In a clip that came out from the event, Shedeur Sanders can be seen making passes to various wide receivers. Every time he passed the ball, patted the ball once right before he made the pass. This habit generated attention in the football world.

Notably, New York Jets safety Andre Cisco called out Sanders for his ball-patting habit. He said that players will learn to recognize that and break from the line early to pursue the ball.

"Boy better stop patting that ball, we breakin onnat earlyyyy."

Ball pats are also frowned upon because they slightly delay the release of the ball. At the NFL level, this could be an issue. However, not everybody agrees with that sentiment. On Saturday, NFL draft reporter Robert Littal tweeted that he has never heard a discussion around a player patting the ball in 20 years of reporting the draft.

"In my 20 years of covering the NFL Draft, I have never heard an actual discussion about a quarterback patting the ball being an issue before Shedeur Sanders. If I am wrong, please let me know."

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton defends Shedeur Sanders' ball-patting habit

Andre Cisco was not the only NFL player to comment on Shedeur Sanders' ball-patting habit. However, not every player who saw the clip thought that the habit would be an issue. Notably, the New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton took to X on Saturday to defend Sanders.

"I promise he can pat the ball and be just fine if DB’s was so good at breaking on ball pats they’d all have 8+ picks a year. Same guys that fall for a 2 man dagger concept and give up the dig on 3rd&long every season all season long talkin bout a ball pat what a joke."

There is a decent chance that Slayton will be Sanders' teammate after the 2025 NFL draft. The Giants hold the third pick and Sanders has been linked to them by several media outlets. However, with the Giants signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, it is much less clear whether they are still interested in a QB.

