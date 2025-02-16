"Next Blake Corum?": Fans mesmerized by new Michigan RB's insane footwork at practice

The Michigan Wolverines had an average 2024 season under new head coach Sherrone Moore. After Jim Harbaugh’s national championship-winning campaign, Moore led his team to an 8-5 record. They missed out on qualifying for the 12-team College Football Playoff. However, Moore’s debut ended on a high note with a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

With the offseason underway, the Wolverines are back to the drawing board, working to revamp the roster for Moore’s second campaign. One of their top additions from the transfer portal is former Alabama running back Justice Haynes.

On Saturday, a video of Haynes’ offseason workout went viral on social media. The running back showed off his elite footwork during various drills at the facility. His addition will help the Michigan Wolverines bolster its offensive firepower for the 2025 season.

One fan compared Haynes to a former Michigan running back who now plays for the Rams, saying:

"Next Blake Corum?"

A few others questioned why Haynes did not showcase this level of athleticism during his time with the Crimson Tide.

"I didn't see none of that when he was at Bama," one said.

"Why bro ain't move like that at Bama," another added.

Another fan predicted Haynes could be a Heisman contender next season:

"Heisman trophy season...loading."

One fan called out Haynes for transferring after Alabama’s loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl:

"Getting beating by Michigan in a bowl game and then transferring there is diabolical."

Another fan expressed optimism about Haynes’ potential impact:

"Long as he has a physical line he will do well. We didn't possess the tools needed for his effectiveness at Bama."

During his two-season stint with the Crimson Tide, Haynes rushed for 616 yards and nine touchdowns.

Michigan Wolverines could land another top RB prospect

Savion Hiter is the nation's No. 1 running back in the 2026 recruiting class. The Michigan Wolverines have been high on the Louisa County standout and are working to secure his commitment to the program.

On Monday, Hiter gave Wolverines fans a reason for optimism. While speaking with On3’s EJ Holland, he said he sees himself fitting well with the program under coach Sherrone Moore.

"I could see myself running in a Michigan jersey," Hiter reportedly said.

Holland emphasized that the Wolverines have a slight edge in Hiter's recruitment, largely due to their running backs coach, Tony Alford, who has known Hiter for years.

"When it comes to Savion Hiter, I would say Michigan still has the momentum in that recruitment. Michigan has a little bit of a built-in advantage in the sense that Tony Alford, the RB coach, has known Savion for years, has recruited him dating back to his time in Ohio State."

Hiter has already visited the program multiple times and has scheduled his official visit to Ann Arbor in June. It will be interesting to see if the Wolverines can beat out other programs such as Georgia, Tennessee, and Ohio State in signing the No. 1 running back of the 2026 class.

