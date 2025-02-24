NFL Draft analyst fires clear advice to Cam Ward & other QBs after Shedeur Sanders decides to opt out of 2025 Combine

NFL draft analyst Matt Miller urges all quarterbacks to attend and throw at the 2025 NFL Draft Combine. Miller's request comes after Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders announced he wouldn't be throwing at the combine.

Sanders will still attend the combine but only meet with teams. It's an interesting decision that Miller isn't a fan of.

"Cam Ward should throw at the combine. Every other QB should too," Miller wrote.

It's uncertain if Sanders will also go through the medical exams prospects. Sanders, however, will throw in front of NFL scouts at Colorado's pro day next month.

The top quarterbacks not throwing at the combine is nothing new as last year, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye all didn't throw at the combine and they were the first three picks.

Sanders led the nation with a 74% completion rate for the Buffaloes in 2024. He finished the year going 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Cam Ward sends a message to NFL teams

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the top quarterback prospects.

Ward sent a message to NFL teams saying he will remember who passed on him for the rest of his career.

"OK, you're either going to draft me or you're not," Ward said Monday night before receiving the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top college quarterback, via ESPN.

"If you don't draft me, that's your fault. You've got to remember you're the same team that's got to play me for the rest of my career, and I'll remember that."

Ward set the record for most touchdowns thrown in college football history before sitting out for the second half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

The former Miami Hurricanes quarterback says he still doesn't know if he will throw at the combine, but he will attend to meet with teams. However, he will be throwing at Miami's pro day ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ward went 305-for-454 for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his lone season at Miami. Ward is the betting favorite at -140 to be selected first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

