NFL draft analyst links Shedeur Sanders $5.3 billion "dream landing spot" to add to Browns & Giants rumors

Shedeur Sanders was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in college football last season. The Colorado standout awaits his professional destination, which he'll learn in next month's 2025 NFL draft. ESPN's Mina Kimes and Matt Miller discussed his possible landing spots on Thursday.

Kimes said things would get interesting if the Giants don't take a quarterback at No. 3. The New England Patriots could have their choice of Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter or Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter, depending on how things shake out.

Mike Vrabel's team needs to fill spots at offensive tackle, wide receiver and edge rusher. Kimes believes that scenario could mean another team would be interested in trading for that choice and giving New England extra draft capital. She asked Matt Miller who would make sense as a partner.

"I think you could look at the New Orleans Saints, who have pick No. 9," Miller said Thursday on ESPN's "NFL Live." "Going from nine to four in this draft maybe wouldn't be incredibly expensive. Derek Carr is kind of a one-year rental at this point, where they could move on (if) Kellen Moore maybe falls in love with Shedeur Sanders. That would certainly seem like a good scheme fit.

"Could we rule out the Pittsburgh Steelers? ... I remember, not that long ago, Pittsburgh traded up to 10 to take an inside linebacker. Pittsburgh will be aggressive at times. Now, going from 21 to four, it's gonna be expensive. That's gonna be costly."

Miller pointed out that the Steelers are a perennial playoff crew. Mike Tomlin's team recently added wideout DK Metcalf to pair with George Pickens.

"I think Pittsburgh would be a team that you would have to keep an eye on," Miller said. "Cam Heyward has said it, 'This is the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are in this thing every year.' For Shedeur Sanders, that's a dream landing spot because of what they have on defense and those two big play-making wide receivers they have."

Could Shedeur Sanders land with the Steelers?

Former NFL executive and current ESPN front office insider Mike Tannenbaum had the Steelers trading up to draft Shedeur Sanders with the No. 10 pick in his latest mock draft. Pittsburgh is still waiting on an answer from four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, and its situation under center is still unsettled.

"Mason Rudolph is currently the QB1," Tannenbaum wrote. "So, I'm making the move to add Sanders. He is incredibly tough, can make all the throws, processes reads quickly in the pocket and delivers accurate balls. He lacks high-end mobility but still shows good pocket movement traits."

Tannenbaum believes that Sanders could develop into a high-end quarterback. If that's the case, he'd surely solve the Steelers' problems at the position.

