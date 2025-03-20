NFL draft analyst wishes to “combat” Mel Kiper after his hot take on Shedeur Sanders & Cam Ward

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward are viewed as the top two QBs in the 2025 NFL draft and both are projected to go in the top five.

On Wednesday, Mel Kiper appeared on "First Take" and said he had Sanders as his top QB all year. He thinks he is a better prospect than Ward.

On Thursday, his former ESPN colleague Todd McShay spoke on his show about how he was disappointed that Kiper finally gave a hot take.

"It's frustrating because I spent 17 years at ESPN and I spent most of them going back and forth with Mel," McShay said. "My biggest frustration with Mel was he never planted a flag with a QB. He was always right down the middle of the fairway and would never have a stance that went against the grain. Now all of a sudden I'm out on my own, and I'm not there to combat him.

"It would've been a lot of fun because I like Shedeur a lot. I think he has a really good chance to be a top-three pick. I like Shedeur but I don't know how when you get done with your evaluation you don't see the traits and the more upside with Cam Ward and I think that's what Tennessee's kind of seeing right now and what a lot of people in the league are seeing."

Todd McShay lines up with common opinion on Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders

While Mel Kiper finally planted his flag on a QB, it goes against common opinion. Most mock drafts and draft experts believe Cam Ward is the higher-rated prospect and will go before Shedeur Sanders in the draft.

Even Mel Kiper believes Ward will get picked before Sanders in the draft. In his most recent mock draft, conducted on Monday, he had Ward going first to Tennessee and Sanders third to the New York Giants.

It might seem odd that Kiper came out in support of Sanders but did not have him going before Ward in his mock draft. However, his mock draft takes into consideration what he thinks teams will do. So, while he is higher on Sanders, he still thinks the Titans will take Ward rather than Sanders.

