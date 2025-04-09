Deion Sanders does not shy away from supporting his players at the Colorado Buffaloes. We saw an example of this when Coach Prime took a stand for his players during the program's recent pro day.
On Tuesday, NFL insider Frank Schwab talked about this situation and Sanders' involvement during pro day. He shed light on the meaning of the pre-draft process and how it is like an authoritative power display by the NFL.
Schwab then praised Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter for taking a stand for themselves.
"I view the whole pre-draft process as the NFL wanting to let the players know, we control you. You do whatever we tell you to do."Schwab said.
"...They want players to fall in line. And I like the fact that Travis Hunter is like nah, I'm a Heisman Trophy winner. Exactly what Deion said, you don't know who Travis Hunter is? He's played more snaps than anybody in college football."
"We're seeing more guys like Marvin Harrison, Travis Hunter, who are surrounded by former pro players, saying nope, this doesn't make any sense to me. We saw at Colorado pro day, one of the scouts telling the prospects there, No I want you to run the 40 this way. And Deion stepped in and said, no, no no."
At Colorado's pro day, a scout was asking the prospect to run the 40-yard dash by preparing in a certain way. But Deion Sanders came forward and expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation.
He then asked his players not to make any changes to their ways and to do it in the way that they are comfortable with.
"Start how y'all be starting. Don't listen to his man here. Do what y'all do." Coach Prime said.
Deion Sanders Jr. sheds light on controversy around his dad and a scout at pro day
After the clip of Deion Sanders at pro day went viral, his eldest son came forward to provide a clarification. On social media, Bucky shared a response to the video.
According to him, the argument between Coach Prime and the scout stemmed from how the players were asked to line up for the 40-yard dash. The scout asked the players to stand behind the white line. Deion Sanders stepped up and said it didn't matter and that the players could stand on the white line.
"It was more about taking up the white line... u are able to use as much of the white line as you want to. You don't have to be behind the white line," Bucky wrote on X.
Both of Coach Prime's participating sons made a strong impression on the NFL representatives during pro day. Shedeur completed 62 of the 67 passes he attempted during his drill, while Shilo ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds.
