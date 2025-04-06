NFL insider drops his verdict on Travis Hunter's NFL destination after Shedeur Sanders - Titans workout gets canceled

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders have both been viewed as contenders to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft since the end of the season. Those two, alongside Miami QB Cam Ward and Penn State Edge Abdul Carter have been the four players contending for the top spot in the draft.

However, with the draft only a few weeks away, NFL insider Todd McShay believes the Titans are making it more obvious that they are leaning toward taking Cam Ward. In a Tweet posted on Saturday, he spoke about the team canceling private workouts with Hunter and Sanders.

"So the Titans have respectfully cancelled private workouts with Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, making it all but official they will take Cam Ward No. 1. And now I’m starting to hear more and more about Hunter to Cleveland at No. 2. That would mean Abdul Carter vs. Shedeur for the Giants at No. 3. ***Not a difficult decision IMO."

While it is not clear from the Tweet, Todd McShay thinks the New York Giants should draft Abdul Carter over Shedeur Sanders. Todd McShay released his list of the top 150 prospects in the draft on Thursday and he had Abdul Carter listed as the No. 1-ranked player.

Travis Hunter followed him at No. 2 with Michigan defensive end Mason Graham, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren rounding out the top five. Cam Ward came in at No. 6 as the only QB in the top 15. He had Shedeur Sanders as the No. 19-ranked prospect.

The market for Shedeur Sanders is thinner after NFL free agency

Throughout the offseason, the top three teams in the draft, the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants, all had interest in QBs. As a result, it seemed clear that Shedeur Sanders would be a top-five pick since he and Cam Ward are viewed as the consensus top two QBs in the draft.

However, in NFL free agency, the Cleveland Browns signed QB Kenny Pickett and the New York Giants signed QB Jameis Winston and QB Russell Wilson. As a result, both rebuilding teams appear to be content with waiting to draft their QB of the future until next season.

This makes Sanders' draft position much less clear. It looks unlikely that he will be a top-five pick, but could still go in the top 10. The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets both could have QB interest.

