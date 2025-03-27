NFL insider makes stance clear on if signings of Russell Wilson & Jameis Winston will stand in way of Giants drafting Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has been linked to the New York Giants a lot during the lead-up to the 2025 NFL draft. The Giants were in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, but as the four-time NFL MVP has dragged his feet, they opted to sign Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston instead.

Both of those passers are on the back nine of their careers, leading many to wonder if the Giants would still take Sanders early in the draft. ESPN's Dan Graziano doesn't think those two additions will prevent Big Blue from doing so.

"If the Giants like Shedeur Sanders enough to take him with the third overall pick, the signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston will not stand in the way of that," Graziano said on a Thursday edition of "SportsCenter."

"They're low-level financial commitments to veterans that they feel can play if they need somebody, but it won't stop them from addressing their long-term future at the position. So, if Shedeur Sanders is a guy they like at three, and he's sitting there, I think they would take him."

Graziano said if the Giants don't take Sanders at No. 3, they'll likely take Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter or Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter instead.

"Really, what the Winston and Wilson signings do for the Giants is put them in a position where they don't have to force anything and take a guy at three if they're not sure he's the long-term franchise savior," Graziano said.

Former NFL defensive back Jason McCourty also offered his thoughts on the situation.

"When you've gone through what the Giants have gone through at the quarterback position, last year, you moved on from Daniel Jones and you had Tim Boyle," McCourty said. "You had (Tommy) DeVito out there, Drew Lock playing quarterback. ... Go get Shedeur Sanders if you love him."

Where is Shedeur Sanders projected to be drafted?

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. foresaw the Giants taking Shedeur Sanders in his latest mock draft. In that same scenario, he has Miami's Cam Ward going No. 1 to Tennessee and Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter to Cleveland with the following choice.

"There would be no pressure to start Sanders right away or be the guy in Week 1," Kiper wrote. "In Sanders, New York would get a super accurate passer (74.0% completion rate in 2024) who is tough as nails.

"Despite taking the most sacks in the FBS over the past two seasons (94), he also tied for second in touchdown passes (64) during that time frame. Sanders could provide some QB stability to New York for the first time since Eli Manning was taking the snaps."

Sanders seems to be built for the bright lights. The New York media would certainly test that theory.

