NFL Insider predicts Shedeur Sanders drops to 6th pick overall to join Tom Brady in Las Vegas

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is widely viewed as one of the two best QBs in the 2025 draft class, alongside Cam Ward. Most draft experts have predicted that they will be selected in the top five, with many saying they will be picked in the top three.

For Sanders, the team he has been linked to the most is the New York Giants, who own the third pick. The consensus is leaning toward the Miami QB being selected before Sanders. If Ward is picked by the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns choose to go for a skill position player, the Giants would make sense as a landing spot.

However, when NFL insider Field Yates released his latest mock draft on Wednesday, he had Sanders falling out of the top five to Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth pick.

The most notable change to other experts' mock drafts that Yates has is the Titans not taking a QB with the first pick. Instead, he has them taking who many people believe is the best player in the draft, Sanders' Colorado teammate, two-way star Travis Hunter.

Here's a look at Yates' top five picks.

Tennessee Titans draft CB/WR Travis Hunter (Colorado) Cleveland Browns draft Edge Abdul Carter (Penn State) New York Giants draft QB Cam Ward (Miami) New England Patriots draft OT Will Campbell (LSU) Jacksonville Jaguars draft DT Mason Graham (Michigan)

Field Yates explains why he has Shedeur Sanders going to the Raiders

Field Yates explained why he thinks the Las Vegas Raiders will select Shedeur Sanders at sixth overall.

"We'll see whether the Raiders feel the need to try to move up the board to secure a quarterback, but in this scenario, they can land the best pure passer in the draft right at No. 6," Yates wrote. "This season, Sanders trailed only Ward in touchdown passes (37) and was fourth in the FBS in passing yards (4,134). He throws with touch and precision when given time and space in the pocket."

Yates' mock draft was based on team needs and what he had heard around the NFL.

