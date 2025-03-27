NFL insider slams the brakes on reports around Shedeur Sanders’ slam dunk move to $7.3 billion NFL team

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has fluctuated significantly since the NFL combine. Some NFL teams reportedly thought he was "brash and arrogant" at the combine, and as a result, his draft stock dropped.

Ad

After the NFL free agency, many mock drafts had Sanders back in the top five. However, one of the teams Sanders has been linked to, the $7.3 billion-valued New York Giants, looks less likely to take a quarterback after free agency. They added two veteran QBs, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, on short-term contracts.

When asked if the Giants' signings made Sanders a slam dunk pick for them, NFL insider Peter Schrager shut down that idea on "Good Morning Football" on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Absolutely, if Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter is higher on their board, this gives them the luxury to not take Shedeur Sanders," Schrager said. "Here's the thing about Shedeur, his pro day's not till April 4, and the Giants haven't had a private workout with him.

"So, they're, like, 'He didn't throw at the combine. We saw him at Colorado, but ... we haven't done the workout yet. Not to have a pro day until April 4 is late, and not to have any private workouts with him yet.

Ad

"They're not hellbent on Shedeur Sanders yet, and they're not hellbent on Jaxson Dart or Cam Ward for that matter, either. So, I think it gives them the luxury if they do want to pick a QB here."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The New York Giants can avoid taking Shedeur Sanders and wait to draft their QB of the future until next season

This year is not viewed as a strong draft year for quarterbacks. Other than Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, there are no QBs who are viewed as locks to go in the first round. To make matters worse, neither player is viewed as a perfect prospect.

As a result, with the addition of two veteran QBs in free agency, the New York Giants can pick a star at a different position and wait to take their QB of the future next season. In 2026, Arch Manning could be available if he has a good season. With the Giants previously having Eli Manning as their franchise QB, adding Arch Manning would be poetic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.