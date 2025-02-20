NFL legend Terrell Owen drops 2-word reaction as Shedeur Sanders trades verbal blows with Cam Ward in recent practice

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward are poised to be the first two QBs drafted in the 2025 NFL draft. They both could be picked inside the top five after stellar seasons.

Ad

On Wednesday, the NFL Instagram account posted a clip of the two practicing together and engaging in trash talk. Ward started the trash talk, calling Sanders out for getting water in the middle of the first drill.

"I hope you're not getting no water, we just had the first drill," Ward said. "Oh that's how you feel? You getting water, we ain't even done with the first drill. That's how it is at Colorado though. That's what it's like for a nine win man."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sanders had an interesting response, saying he was getting Gatorade rather than water.

"I didn't have water. I drink Gatorade. Sh*t I get paid for," Sanders added.

Cam Ward had a quick-witted response:

"That's cool. I don't need to get paid, football pays me."

Ad

The post drew a lot of attention on social media. Several big names from the football world posted comments in response to the video, including NFL legend Terrell Owens.

"They're funny," Owens wrote.

Image via comments of Instagram post.

NFL analyst challenges Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward for the NFL Combine

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are poised to be high draft picks in April. However, both have also drawn criticism for what appears to be selfish behavior in recent months.

Ad

Sanders accepted an invite to the Shrine Bowl but did not participate. He did not even give up his spot to allow someone else to go, instead attending the event and only participating in interviews.

Ward decided to play in the bowl game for Miami, but after setting the Division I passing TD record, he chose to sit out the second half.

NFL analyst Louis Riddick wants to see Sanders and Ward participate in the NFL Combine.

Ad

"Want to see QB’s Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Shough, and Cam Ward all actually THROW at the scouting combine," Riddick said. "They will all be in the same group, all throwing to receivers that they aren’t familiar with … which allows the cream to rise to the top. Great QB’s get on the same page fastest with unfamiliar receivers."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The combine is scheduled from February 27th to March 2nd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place