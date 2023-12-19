"Nick Saban continues to be the best" - Alabama HC's impressive off-field tactics has CFB analyst picking sides ahead of Rose Bowl

Nick Saban recently hired former Michigan linebacker coach George Helow to his coaching staff ahead of the upcoming Rose Bowl game in the College Football Playoff. Helow was with the Wolverines from 2021 and 2022 under Jim Harbaugh and has a good knowledge of the team.

The audacious move by Saban has generated a lot of frenzy in the college football world, and Joel Klatt is also a fan of it. The Fox college football analyst applauded the tactics of Saban, which could play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the upcoming game.

On the "Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado quarterback noted he would have done the same thing in Saban's shoes and believes that it's better than the in-person scouting allegedly conducted by Michigan in the last couple of years.

“If I'm Alabama and Nick Saban, this is absolutely what I'm doing. Of course, you think that I'm going to get in trouble for saying this. But this is a lot better than having some grainy cell phone footage from across the field.

"Like you get a coach that was in their building, it's like, ‘tell me everything about what they do.’ Our employee now, oh my gosh! Nick Saban continues to be the best.”

Nick Saban explains the hiring of George Helow

While the hiring of George Helow by Alabama has resulted in a lot of talking over the last couple of days, Nick Saban explained the motivation behind bringing him on board on Monday.

Emphasizing the importance of bringing him, Saban noted that the decision was driven by the desire to have someone familiar with the program, someone trustworthy who could relay information after crucial recruiting trips.

“George has been here before, so he was with us for a long time, knows our system. I think every year we’ve been in the playoffs, we’ve tried to bring somebody in. Primarily, because we spend 2 weeks on the road recruiting. So, somebody to do a little extra work that has good experience.”

“When we get off the road and being able to give us a good scouting report of what we need to know. That’s the purpose, to just add a special assistant to me to when I come off the road to get me up to speed. That’s the reason we’ve always done that.”

Saban aims to win his seventh national championship with Alabama this season but faces a stern test against Michigan to reach the championship game. The Rose Bowl remains one that's difficult to predict, according to experts.

