Nick Saban echoes Jim Harbaugh’s ‘revenue-sharing’ model while making his thoughts on Dartmouth’s union very clear: “There’s some disadvantages”

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban announced his retirement earlier this year. After 50 years of coaching and the past 17 with the Crimson Tide, Saban decided to move on and venture toward new opportunities in life. But despite his retirement, he is still vocal when it comes to sharing his opinions on the current scenario of college football, especially around name, image and likeness deals.

During an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Nick Saban talked about the drawbacks of dealing with student-athletes as employees. He gave the example of Dartmouth basketball's vote to unionize and how it may hurt the players on the team.

"I am not anti-union, by any stretch of the imagination, but I think if you make college athletes employees, you know, there's some disadvantages," Saban said. "They can be taxed on a lot more things and a lot of benefits that they get right now. So if they have to pay a tax on some of those benefits, that's not going to be very beneficial for them."

Nick Saban echoed the words of former Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh and his suggestion of a revenue-sharing model with the athletes. Last season, before the national championship game, Harbaugh talked about the possibility of helping players earn money through television deals and salaries.

"You can have a revenue sharing and college athletics without making student athletes employees," Saban said. "And I think that's the reason that I'm so in favor of this.

"I just want to replace the collective and NIL model with a revenue sharing, and I have a model for this because the sports that do create a revenue but everybody can still have name, image, and likeness opportunities, which is, you know, a good thing for student-athletes."

Nick Saban was also a part of the NIL roundtable discussion with senators at Capitol Hill on Tuesday, where he emphasized the benefits of having a revenue-sharing model.

Nick Saban gives fans an update on his post-retirement plans

During the interview, Saban, 72, also provided some context to fans about his post-retirement plans. He said he is looking forward to working with the businesses that he owns and also at the possibility of a television career.

"Well, I'm gonna work on TV and do some things like that, and stay involved in football," Saban said. "I have businesses that I enjoy being a part of. I've got some good partnerships and relationships out there. I still want to be a part of a team. That may not be in coaching, but it may be in something."

While Saban may not be a part of the college football coaching sphere anymore, he is still looking forward to contributing to the game's development.

