Despite a season that showcased Alabama's resilience and talent, Nick Saban could not lead his team to the finish line. Saban won the SEC championship by defeating Georgia, but the Crimson Tide succumbed to a loss at the hands of Jim Harbaugh's Michigan in the CFP semifinal game.

After failing to make it to the playoffs last season, the Rose Bowl showdown was the final hurdle between Nick Saban and his hopes of leading Alabama to another national title contention. But Michigan emerged as the better team and clinched the win in overtime after a nail-biting to-and-fro game.

In the press conference, Nick Saban opened up about being disappointed with how the game brought an end to their season. He went on to state that despite the loss, he is still proud of what his team managed to accomplish and how he wished he could have done more on his part in helping Alabama win a national title this year:

"Obviously we're very disappointed about the outcome of the game. I don't we played great in the first half but I was really, really proud of the way our players played in the second half. We just didn't the last four minutes of the game like we've liked to. We're all very disappointed and the players are very disappointed as well.

"But one thing that I told them in the locker room after the game, this is one of the most amazing seasons in Alabama football history in terms of where this team came from what they were able to accomplish and what they were able to do.

"Winning the SEC Championship. Really really proud of this group. I just wish I could have done more as a coach to help them be successful and help them finish and all we can do now is learn from the lessons that sometimes failing brings to us."

After a Week 2 loss at the hands of Texas, Nick Saban and his team managed to go on a winning streak heading into the Rose Bowl Showdown against Michigan. But Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy proved to be the better quarterback on the field as Jalen Milroe struggled to make plays for his team.

McCarthy's performance proved to be a huge boost to Michigan's offense. On the other hand, Alabama's offensive line failed to protect Milroe properly in the first half, which led to him being sacked five times. As the night ended, Milroe could only compile 116 passing yards with no touchdown passes.

Blake Corum thwarts Nick Saban and Alabama's national championship dream in OT

Nick Saban's Alabama managed to gain an early lead in the game thanks to a 34-yard touchdown run by Jase McClellan. But Michigan quickly responded as JJ McCarthy found Blake Corum for an eight-yard touchdown pass. McCarthy found another touchdown pass to Tyler Morris in the second quarter before Will Reichard scored a field goal to reduce the deficit for Alabama by three points as the score read 13-10 at the end of the first half.

The third quarter did not have a lot of action. Alabama found themselves in the lead in the fourth quarter by 20-13 thanks to another TD by McClellan and a field goal by Reichard. But JJ McCarthy recorded his third TD pass of the night with a four-yard TD pass to Roman Wilson leveling the playing field 20-20.

In overtime, Blake Corum made a hero play for Michigan and scored a touchdown, retaining Michigan's winning streak and leading them to the national finals.

