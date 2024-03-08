Nick Saban has constantly voiced his opinion on the changes that have occurred in the college football landscape over the years. The former Alabama coach further emphasized the issues the transfer portal and NIL have brought in an ESPN story published Wednesday.

Nonetheless, sports personality Skip Bayless said on "Undisputed" that he believes Saban’s words are coming due to the way he’s been affected by the changes:

“The irony is that, for years coaches have had the free reign to move wherever they wanted to move. They might have buyouts, but they could move. All of a sudden, Coach Saban lost his leverage because he was used to being the king of his kingdom and maybe the king of college football.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Skip Bayless: Nick Saban was a tyrant in college football

Nick Saban dominated college football during his years as a coach. He won seven national titles and 11 conference championships, building a team that is consistently contending for the ultimate goal every year, especially at Alabama.

Skip Bayless believes Saban's dominance made him feel like a tyrant.

“He was used to being a tyrant, a ruler, a despot, where it was his way or the highway," Bayless said. "You did it the way he taught it and has coached it for years and years. … He couldn't take the new landscape of college football. It's now the ‘Wild Wild West’ out there, and he has little to no control.”

The new order hasn’t been disastrous for Alabama

On “Undisputed,” Skip Bayless contended that Alabama has remained a top college football program despite the many changes in the landscape. He believes the lack of control just wore out Nick Saban.

“I do want to remind everybody," Bayless said."It wasn't like this was a disastrous year for Alabama because they were in the final play. They were one play away from winning the national championship, 'cause I'm pretty sure they would have beaten Washington in the championship game.”

Alabama will be under the leadership of Kalen DeBoer next season following Saban's retirement. DeBoer arrives in Tuscaloosa after spending two seasons at Washington, where he led the Huskies to the Pac-12 title and national championship game in 2023.