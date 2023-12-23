Nick Saban reveals one factor involved in recruiting that has changed drastically over time - “I don't want to say it's pay for play”

Alabama coach Nick Saban has the task of leading the Crimson Tide to a CFP semifinal win over top-ranked Michigan next month. But another important situation arising in the college football scene for solidifying plans and aspirations of teams is the recruitment process and the bringing in of new talents of the program.

Nick Saban recently made another appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," and its co-host, Ty Schmit, questioned Saban about the implications of the new rules surrounding NIL deals and how they affect the commitment of a player to a program.

Schmit talked about how, in present times, a recruit verbally commits to a certain team and then changes his stance, questioning how coach Saban handles this situation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

To answer it, Nick Saban talked about how the current situation and rules surrounding name, image and likeliness deals have somewhat turned it into a "paid for play" scenario.

"I think there is one sort of factor involved in recruiting now that did not use to be involved in recruiting," Saban said, "and that's the whole concept of, I don't want to say it is pay for play, but name, image and likeness has turned into something very similar to that.

"So what you have in some cases is you have players who are looking to create value for their future, they're looking to go to a program where they can have a good quality of life.

"But at the same time, their personal development, their academic development, their career development on and off the field are all things that are most important to them and their family.

"And then you have some people that are just looking for where I can make the best deal. And you know, sometimes those factors change, you know, toward the end.

"And you have to be aware of, you know, which guys are solid, which guys are coming here for the reasons that you really recruited them, which was to create value for their future and try to allow them to have a really good quality of life while they're doing that."

23 players already signed with Nick Saban's Alabama on first day of Early Signing period

While NIL deals nowadays play a part in what direction a player will focus on, Nick Saban's impact on college football is massive. The Crimson Tide has already received 23 letters of intent in the class of 2024, which just goes to show what the long-serving coach has done for the program during his reign.

But Saban believes that more players are making their way to Alabama. Thus, it is safe to assume that the future of talent in Tuscaloosa will not fade anytime soon.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season