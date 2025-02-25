Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen captures son cheering on Nate Oats’ Alabama basketball team 

Nate Oats brought a smile to the face of Nick Saban’s grandson James Setas on Sunday following the crucial late-season win.

Kristen Saban’s son James was all in when Alabama men’s basketball came up against Kentucky. The Crimson Tide faced the Wildcats in a highly anticipated Southern Conference encounter at Coleman Coliseum and secured a crucial 96-83 win.

James Setas watched the game as a passionate Crimson Tide fan and was elated after the team secured the win. In an Instagram story posted by Kristen Saban after the game, James was seen rejoicing the win at home in front of the television.

The moment showcased that Nick Saban's grandson has built some love for Nate Oats' team. This was coupled with his religious following of the university's football programs, bringing out a huge emotion in him after the big victory against the Wildcats.

James Setas has been a cult hero in Alabama football in the last few years. Despite his young age, he's a regular presence at Crimson Tide games, often showing up at the sidelines before games. He's now bound to achieve similar prominence in the basketball program.

Kristen Saban's story (Source: @kristensaban/Instagram)

Nate Oats reacts to setting Alabama's Top 25 win record

Alabama’s victory against Kentucky on Sunday saw Nate Oats break some important records. The win marked the Crimson Tide’s eighth victory over an AP Top 25 opponent this season, setting a new program record for most ranked wins in a single campaign.

It also marked Nate Oats’ 26th career victory over a ranked team since arriving in Tuscaloosa, surpassing legendary coach Wimp Sanderson for the most in program history.

“Honestly, Wimp did a really good job here, but I’m guessing the SEC is a lot better now, so there’s a lot more opportunities to get Top 25 wins than he probably had,” Oats said postgame on Saturday via On3.com.

“But when they give you the opportunity and you take advantage of them and try to get it done. We don’t have enough because we had a chance to get two more in the last two games before this and we didn’t come up with them," he added.

The win showcases the good job Nate Oats has done since moving to Tuscaloosa. The coach led the program to the Final Four for the first time in history last season, and he will hope to challenge for the national title this year.

