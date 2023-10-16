Alabama coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, has become so entwined with college football that every proclamation of hers is overly scrutinized.

Last week, she was the topic of several social media conversations after her sensitive post about the conflict plaguing Israel and Palestine.

She recently piqued the interest of CFB fans with a cryptic message posted on her Instagram stories after the Crimson Tide's Week 7 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

"No matter what happens, I know you will be okay and I know it will all work out. Take a big deep breath and speak gentle words to yourself. Tomorrow will be yesterday someday. Let it be. You got this," the post read.

Nick Saban not satisfied with resurgent Alabama

Although the Alabama Crimson Tide have put aside their shaky form from the beginning of the season, the team has yet to put in a convincing 60-minute performance all season.

The Crimson Tide were huge favorites against the woeful Arkansas Razorbacks after a difficult win against Texas A&M, and their 21-6 halftime lead was well merited.

They still held a 24-6 lead in the third quarter but allowed the Razorbacks back into the game. Arkansas outscored Alabama 15-0 from the third quarter to the end of the game.

Afterward, Nick Saban acknowledged that his team must learn how to put teams away.

“I told the team, it’s great to win," Saban said after the game. "It’s great to be where we are in the SEC relative to how we progressed. But there’s a difference between beating the other team and winning the game."

Nick Saban further stressed the point about a complete performance.

"Hopefully, we can learn how to beat the other team—not just win the game, but beat the other team," Saban said. "Which means you gotta play for 60 minutes. You gotta execute, do your job, have discipline, do it for one play at a time for 60 minutes in the game.”

Resurgent quarterback Jalen Milroe also acknowledged that the win was not good enough.

"We’re happy we got the win, but we’re not satisfied at all," Milroe said. "A lot of things we need to clean up. One focus point is not just playing 30 minutes, but playing a full 60 minutes is very key to succeed in the SEC. So we’ve just to clean up some things and keep moving forward."

Nick Saban and Alabama looked like a spent force after the abject loss in Tuscaloosa to Texas, but they have reeled themselves back into the championship conversation even while not firing at 100%.