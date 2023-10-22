Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shows off her roll tide themed outfit in Week 8, “It ain’t personal”

Kristen Saban was all out on Saturday afternoon to support Alabama when it squared up against Tennessee at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. In the thrilling encounter, the Crimson Tide came from behind in the second half to defeat the Volunteers 34-20.

Kristen Saban was among the thousands of Alabama faithful who enjoyed the win over a Southeastern Conference rival. The Crimson Tide avenged their 2022 loss against the Volunteers, priming themselves for a potential return into the top 10 of the AP Poll.

In an Instagram post following the game, Kristen Saban shared a picture she took in a skybox seat at the Bryant-Denny Stadium. She was dressed in a "roll tide" themed outfit, with a crimson blouse and boots. Kristen captioned the post:

“It ain’t personal, it’s all business. 💅🏼”

A win for Alabama fans like Kristen Saban

Alabama’s win over Tennessee on Saturday was for the fans, and Kristen Saban is a proud one. The fans have undoubtedly been an important part of Alabama's turbulent journey in the ongoing season. Nick Saban paid tribute to the fans at the end of the game.

It's rare to witness this kind of gesture from Nick Saban, but he believed it was warranted due to the fans' continuous involvement throughout the afternoon. The coach elaborated on his reasons during his postgame press conference.

“I know how much it means to our fans. The rivalry of this game, Tennessee,” Saban said. “I also wanted to thank them because of what a great job they did. The impact that they had on the game, the atmosphere they had on the game.

“I think it kept the energy level up for our team and kept the momentum rolling in the second half for us. So it was fantastic, and I wish I could thank each one of ’em personally.”

Will Alabama reach the College Football Playoff?

In a rare event, Alabama failed to reach the College Football Playoff last season after finishing fifth in the ranking. However, a return is the school's biggest aim this season, as it aims to reclaim its dominance in college football from Georgia.

The Crimson Tide's chances of reaching the playoffs this season went down sporadically following their Week 2 loss to Texas, moving out of the top 10. However, the team has been in impressive form since, winning all its games with a shot at one of the spots.