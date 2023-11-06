Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban subtly roasts LSU fans after gigantic 42-28 win - “Goodnight to Alabama only”

Kristen Saban is one of Alabama's biggest supporters and she made it evident once again this weekend. The adopted daughter of Nick Saban came out all the way to support the Crimson Tide against conference rival LSU at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

In an exciting Southeastern Conference game on Saturday, Alabama secured a 42-28 victory over LSU as they continued the winning streak, which began after the Week 2 loss to Texas. The team is slowly increasing its chances of making the College Football Playoff.

After the win, Kristen showed the excitement on her Instagram story. She posted a picture of herself with Nick Saban's daughter-in-law, Samira Saban, at the stadium and captioned it with a subtle dig at LSU fans.

"Goodnight to Alabama and Alabama only."

Kristen Saban's Instagram Story

Nick Saban is geared up for a successful season

Success is a tradition at Alabama and Nick Saban expects nothing else this season. He believed in the team's potential despite losing a game at the start of the season.

Alabama will again compete for the SEC Championship and fight for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. They currently sit at the top of the SEC West standings, guaranteeing them a spot in the conference championship game if they hold on.

Will Alabama make it to the playoffs?

Alabama narrowly missed the College Football Playoffs last season after finishing fifth in the final ranking. They face a difficult task returning to compete for the national title this season after they fell out of the top 10 in the AP Poll following the loss against Texas in Week 2.

While the Crimson Tide has been impressive since then, reaching the playoffs remains challenging due to the performances of the top-ranked teams. Notably, the top 5 teams in both the AP Poll and the CFP ranking remain unbeaten.

Undoubtedly, Alabama still has a chance to make the playoffs this season as the season draws to a close. However, there's a need for the teams ahead to lose some games for the Crimson Tide to move up in the ranking. It is to be seen how the drama unfolds at the end of the season.