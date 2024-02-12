Nick Saban's daughter Kristen could not contain her excitement while witnessing Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. Apart from the anticipation of who lifts the Lombardi Trophy, the halftime show is often the other highlight of the NFL's season finale. This year's halftime show was a homage to the golden age of music in the 2000s.

R&B star Usher headlined the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show and he used the opportunity to perform some of his biggest hits and classics from the 2000s. Kristen Saban was all in for this, as she shared clips of the performance on her Instagram stories. She also wrote that this year's halftime show was curated for all the millennials.

"The halftime show was for us millennials and us millenials only."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Credits: Kristen's Instagram

Nick Saban's daughter seemed to enjoy Usher's timeless discography during the halftime show. It had roller skaters and flappers dancing along to the beat of Usher, as he lit up the Allegiant Stadium with his performance.

However, the show was not just limited to the R&B sensation. He also brought in celebrity guests such as Grammy-winning singer Alicia Keys who performed with him on the stage. Usher used the platform to get back with his old crew, including Lil Jon and Ludacris, to perform his hit 2004 song "Yeah!" which drew the loudest cheer from the crowd.

Also Read: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban takes subtle shot at CFB analyst David Pollack after former Alabama HC walks into new role

Nick Saban's daughter congratulates the Chiefs on winning the Super Bowl

Kristen Saban took to Instagram to celebrate the Chiefs winning back-to-back Lombardi Trophies. She shared a poster of the Chiefs as the Super Bowl LVIII winners on her Instagram story to celebrate their achievements and be a part of the celebrations virtually.

Credits: Kristen's Instagram

The 49ers put up a tough fight. But Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes proved to be the game-changer after his touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in OT sealed the deal for them (25-22). Can the Chiefs hope for a three-peat of the Super Bowl in the upcoming season?

Read More: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban reveals reason why she goes to Super Bowl parties via latest IG post