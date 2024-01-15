Nick Saban’s legacy in jeopardy as 2025 5-star WR bolts from Alabama under Kalen DeBoer

Nick Saban stunned the college football world last week when he announced his retirement as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Following Saban's retirement, the transfer portal opened up for Alabama, and already several key players have entered it. Five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench has de-committed from Alabama, according to reports.

Ffrench was the third-ranked wide receiver in the 2025 class but will now be looking to go elsewhere after Saban's retirement as coach of the Crimson Tide. He was also ranked as the No. 11 player nationally in the class of 2025.

Along with Ffrench, fellow five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams also de-committed from Alabama following Saban's retirement. Freshman cornerbacks Dezz Ricks and Antonio Kite entered the transfer portal after Kalen DeBoer was hired to replace Saban.

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond also entered the transfer portal after Saban's retirement. This season, Bond had 48 receptions and ranked second on the team in receiving yards (668) and second in receiving touchdowns (four) this year.

Finally, reserve linebacker Shawn Murphy also entered the transfer portal after Saban left the program.

Nick Saban stunned many when he announced his retirement as the Alabama Crimson Tide coach.

Saban has coached Alabama since 2007 and went 201-29 with the program, including winning six national championships.

Although Saban led the Crimson Tide to an SEC championship and a College Football Playoff appearance, he reportedly told the players he was retiring, citing his age and health concerns as reasons for his retirement.

"The University of Alabama has been a very special place to Terry and me," Saban said in a statement. "We have enjoyed every minute of our 17 years being the head coach at Alabama as well as becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community.

"It is not just about how many games we won and lost, but it's about the legacy and how we went about it. We always tried to do it the right way.

"The goal was always to help players create more value for their future, be the best player they could be and be more successful in life because they were part of the program. Hopefully, we have done that, and we will always consider Alabama our home."

As a college head coach, Saban went 292-71-1 between Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama. He won seven national championships, with his first one coming in Baton Rouge.