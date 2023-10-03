"[Nikola] Jokic is Bizaro hasbulla" - Nuggets star's innocent reaction on Deion Sanders question draws hilarious reaction on CFB Twitter

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic isn't familiar with Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

Jokic won the NBA MVP in 2021 and 2022, while also helping Denver win the NBA title in 2023. He's one of the biggest stars in the NBA, but he may not be the biggest sports star in Denver, as that would go to Deion Sanders.

Sanders has made the Colorado Buffaloes the talk of college football, as plenty of celebrities are in town to watch their games. However, on Nuggets media day, Jokic was asked about Sanders, who replied he didn't know who he was.

"Sorry," Jokic said shaking his head no when asked if he knew about Deion Sanders.

The priceless reaction gave college football fans a good laugh as they took to social media to aim at the Nuggets superstar.

"Jokic is Bizaro hasbulla."

"Lol, I love Jokic."

"Deion was not with the horses this summer, confirmed."

"Jokic probably dosent know the name of the team he plays for. Homie balls out, leaves and goes back home to his horses. Gatta tip that."

Jokic has always been a very odd person, as he only focuses on basketball and goes home to his horses. Also, Jokic is from Serbia, so it shouldn't come as a surprise if he doesn't know much about college football or Deion Sanders.

Deion Sanders looking to get Colorado back in the win column

The Denver Nuggets were among the multiple celebrities who were in attendance and witnessed the Colorado Buffaloes' loss to the USC Trojans on Saturday.

The loss was the second straight defeat for Sanders' team. However, there was a lot of good to come from that game, and Sanders says he was proud of his team for the near comeback:

"Overall, I'm really proud. Not only of the young men, [but] the coaches, the fan base, the student body. I'm truly proud of the way we represented Boulder today."

Sanders' team will now head to Arizona State in a game they are 4.5-point favorites on the road.