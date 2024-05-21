“NIL drama I’m here for” — CFB fans react to Georgia HC Kirby Smart reportedly “blessing” QB Jaden Rashada’s lawsuit against UF HC Billy Napier

Jaden Rashada is suing Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier and top program booster Hugh Hathcock for fraud. This is regarding his failed NIL deal with the Gators Collective worth $13.85 million from 2022. And the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback is reportedly doing it with the blessing of his head coach, Kirby Smart.

Rashada filed the lawsuit in the Pensacola Division of the U.S. District Court and alleges that Napier, Hathcock and former staffer Marcus Castro-Walker made false promises to make him sign for the Gators. The lawsuit claimed that each of the individuals would not have been successful without assistance from the others.

Here is the part of the CBS report that suggests Jaden Rashada got the blessing of Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart before filing the lawsuit against the Florida Gators HC Billy Napier and others:

The college football world reacted to the news with a heated debate on social media. While some fans implied that the blessing suggested Smart’s "hate" for Florida, others defended the Georgia boss. A section of the fans was also intrigued by all the drama. Here are a few reactions:

“Kirby couldn’t stop him from doing so…so what does that matter?” A fan wrote on the matter.

“They prolly confused it for Kirby saying "bless his heart" when talking bout Florida which in the south is code for "you f*cked up big time”,” another fan said on X.

“What was Kirby supposed to say,” a fan defended Smart.

“13 million for NIL. Oh my word!” another fan couldn't believe what they were hearing.

The allegations Jaden Rashada made against Billy Napier and others

Jaden Rashada had alleged that Billy Napier, Hugh Hathcock and others made false financial promises to him for signing him to the Gators. The allegations include fraudulent misrepresentation and inducement, aiding and abetting fraud, civil conspiracy to commit fraud, and negligent misrepresentation. The defendants will also face charges of tortious interference with a business relationship or contract and aiding and abetting tortious interference.

Well-known attorney Rusty Hardin will be representing Rashada in the case. The Houston-area lawyer has experience representing athletes like Roger Clemens and Adrian Peterson. The legal battle has been going on since January 2023, weeks after the 2022 national signing day, which saw Rashada committing to Florida. Since then, he transferred to Arizona before going to Georgia at the end of the 2023 season.