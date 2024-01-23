"No bridges were burned": Kadyn Proctor explains his decision to transfer to Iowa after previously flipping his commitment

Kadyn Proctor is one of the many players who have departed Alabama following the announcement of Nick Saban's retirement. Following a brilliant freshman season in Tuscaloosa, the offensive lineman announced his transfer to Iowa on Saturday on social media.

Born and brought up in Des Moines, Iowa, Proctor initially committed to the Hawkeyes in high school. However, he subsequently flipped his commitment to Alabama. Explaining his transfer back home, the tackle noted that he maintained a good relationship with the school.

“No bridges were burned,” Proctor said. “That’s why it was so easy for me to pick them when I did enter the transfer portal because we still have those relationships.

“And even after I was doing bad in the SEC and struggling, they hit me up and said, ‘We’re proud of you. You’re gonna get through this.’ And that’s what ultimately helped me with my decision because they still believed in me.”

Kadyn Proctor is ignoring the noise from fans

Kadyn Proctor’s exit from Alabama has led to some widespread negative reactions from Crimson Tide fans. The offensive lineman had a fruitful freshman year in Tuscaloosa, making the SEC All-Freshman team and his departure hasn't gone well with fans.

However, Proctor doesn't seem disturbed by this. He understands that a section of every fanbase will always take things out of proportion. The situation was the same for the player when he flipped his commitment and he believes everything comes down to his decision.

“Fans, that doesn’t really matter,” Proctor said. “It’s ultimately, what do I want to do? At the end of the day, all fan bases are going to do that.”

“What happened when I left Alabama? Same kind of stuff. I mean, you’re losing a big player, and you can’t really do anything about that. So you got to equate to all the hatred.”

Kadyn Proctor is ready for the new experience

Without a doubt, it's going to be a whole new experience for Kadyn Proctor at Iowa. He is set to commence classes and join the team for winter strength and conditioning.

“I’m taking everything in, I’m not going to lie. I’ve never been a student here,” Proctor said. “All I’ve had is visits, so actually being a part of it, I’ve just got to take it all in and I know it’s going to be exciting.”

Proctor is expected to bring an immediate upgrade to the offensive line room for the Hawkeyes. He will be wearing No. 74 at the program like he did at Alabama and will get the opportunity to reunite with many of his high school friends.