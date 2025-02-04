"No rivalry takes the place of your kid's happiness" - Fans shower love upon Kirk Herbstreit for embracing Michigan during son Chase's visit

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has a huge following for his insightful analysis on the "College GameDay" show. Herbstreit, an Ohio State alumni, crossed the divide when his son, quarterback, Chase Herbstreit committed and subsequently signed with the Michigan Wolverines in December.

The analyst, his son and his family were pictured wearing the Maize and Blue of the Wolverines during the quarterback's visit to Ann Arbor to settle into his new surroundings.

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the picture of Chase in Blue and Gold alongside Kirk in the same colors despite being an Ohio State alum.

"No rivalry takes the place of your kid's happiness and wants...none," one fan tweeted.

"Lloyd Carr put on Notre Dame gear when his grandson chose South Bend. Just family supporting their loved ones. Literally nothing wrong with either ya know," one fan commented.

Some fans supported Herbstreit's choice to support his son despite the intense rivalry shared between Ohio State and Michigan.

"And I would do the same for my kids….wear whatever colors. It’s for the kids!!" One fan tweeted.

"Gotta separate the 2. It’s his son’s choice, period!" Another fan tweeted.

Kirk Herbstreit revealed that Chase was an Ohio State fan

During an interview with On3 in December after Chase Herbstreit chose to play for first-year Michigan coach Sherrone Moore's Michigan, Kirk Herbstreit broke down the circumstances under which his son ended up with the Wolverines.

"Out of all my kids, he’s the guy that cried when they lost games," Herbstreit said. "He’s an Ohio State junkie. Ohio State did not really pursue him to the point of offering him a scholarship. They were close.

“Sherrone Moore and his staff believe, and I think they saw his competitive spirit and his fire and what he did on the field this year to give him an opportunity. It’s very different for our family because behind the scenes it’s scarlet and grey our entire lives.”

Chase Herbstreit transferred to St. Xavier, Cincinnati from Nashville last year and became the team's starting quarterback as a sophomore. In his On3 interview, Herbstreit gave an insight into his son's strengths as a player.

“His competitive spirit and the, I think, intangibles are really unique with him,” Herbstreit said. “You hear those sayings about whether he’s playing you in ping-pong, golf or '1-on-1 hoops, he’s going to be that guy you don’t want to go against because he’s going to find a way to win or say, ‘Okay, we’re playing again.’ And that’s how he is on the football field, ultra-competitive, which I think is really important at that position.”

Chase Herbstreit tallied 26 touchdowns for St. Xavier last season but he will have his work cut out for him in Michigan with the presence of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood who signed with the Wolverines.

