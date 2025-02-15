“Not going to be a true two-way player”: Former NFL star makes his stance clear on Travis Hunter ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter has caused a lot of debate in the football community as the 2025 NFL draft approaches. After winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy as a two-way star, many people are uncertain of whether he can play both cornerback and wide receiver full-time in the NFL. The community appears split on whether it is possible.

On Friday, former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington appeared on 'Fox Sports Radio.' He spoke about how he does not think it makes sense for Hunter's development to play both positions in the NFL. The only scenario he would be comfortable letting Hunter do that would be if Deion Sanders was his coach in the NFL:

"He's not going to be a true two-way player like what a true two-way player represents, like what he did in college. It's just not going to happen. It would take a perfect storm.

"You know what it would take? It would take Deion Sanders coaching at the pro level for him to be a true two-way player, to get that opportunity. That's just not how it works."

Arrington continued:

"So the worst thing that could possibly happen to a Travis Hunter is he not settle in to what his home position is. You can use him on the other side of the ball, but if you try to like muddy those waters, I just don't think that's good for his opportunities and his development to have true success at the next level.

LaVar Arrington references other players not succeeding as two-way while talking about Travis Hunter

LaVar Arrington went on to say that he has seen other players try to play both offense and defense in the NFL, and it has not worked for them. As a result, he does not think Travis Hunter should do it full-time.

"There's been some really talented guys that have played both ways and have had the way to play both ways at the pro level, but that's just not ideal. It's not. I think you do that young man a disservice by spreading him thin like that."

The general consensus in the football community seems to be that if Travis Hunter plays one position, it will be cornerback. However, it has been suggested by many draft experts that Hunter could play cornerback full time while coming in as a wide receiver for a small package of plays.

