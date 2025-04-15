"Not a kid. He’s a professional athlete now": Fans gets candid about Dan Orlovsky's critical take on Nico Iamaleava's Tennessee departure

Nico Iamaleava decided to leave the Tennessee Volunteers after NIL contract talks with the team fell through. His representatives had been renegotiating a raise from his current $2.4 million deal to $4 million in January, but no agreement was reached.

This situation has raised conversations regarding NIL deals in college football as a whole, particularly the lack of clear rules and guidelines around them. Many argue that without structure, NIL deals can be misused and cause instability for college programs.

In light of this, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, in a clip from "First Take" posted on Monday, said:

“This is such a flaw by the leadership of the NCAA, and the fact that grown adults allowed this to happen, cause it was coming and everyone knew it. They should be ashamed that now this young man is going to get targeted and pinpointed as the person being selfish, when he’s a kid still. Whether he’s getting treated financially as a adult or not, he’s still a kid.”

Fans reacted to Orlovsky's take on X.

“Not a kid. He’s a professional athlete now,” a fan said

“Hes 20, gets paid big money, and made a grown up decision to go after more money but when people push back “ he’s just a kid”? I don’t think so. It’s professional sports and that’s what everyone wanted. Reap what you sow,” another fan echoed.

“I am sorry but if you are going to pay these kids like adults they don’t get to have the out as a kid. They need to learn that choices have consequences and held accountable,” a third fan said.

Nico Iamaleava skipping the team’s final spring practice on Friday without notifying anyone, just a day before the Vols’ spring game, was seen by many as a holdout, a move more typical of NFL players involved in contract disputes.

“I mean considering he agreed to the deal then tried to negotiate it DURING spring ball ya that is selfish. If its about money fine- he had MONTHS to re-nogtiate it. Just disrespectful to the coaches and players that were ready to start the season.” A fan commented.

“College football is dying. Unless there are Some rules from the NCAA, college football will lose in a big way.” A fan wrote.

“Hey this is big business, both parties can do what they want. No one is above criticism.” Another fan said.

Josh Heupel on Nico Iamaleava’s exit

Tennessee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel first addressed the team on Saturday morning before their spring game, officially announcing that the team would be moving on from Nico Iamaleava.

In a public statement, he said (via ESPN):

“It's the state of college football. At the end of the day, no one is ever bigger than the program. That includes me, too."

With Nico Iamaleava gone, the Vols are left without veteran options at quarterback. Their first choice is expected to be Jake Merklinger followed by George MacIntyre, who both played in the spring game.

