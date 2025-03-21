Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter broke into Deion Sanders' garage and raided it to go fishing.

Hunter says 'Coach Prime' told him he can go to his lake anytime he wants. However, Hunter didn't bother telling Sanders as he wanted to sneakily do it.

"I'm not stealing, I'm just borrowing... I swear I'm just borrowing, I'll bring it back, I don't know when," Hunter said at 17:30.

Hunter stole some tackle boxes and lures for him to go fishing, which he says he was just borrowing but jokingly said he may never give it back to Deion Sanders.

Hunter and Sanders have a close relationship, so the star two-way player was comfortable breaking into his lake house and garage. He also used to break into his office in Colorado and steal stuff there as a joke to annoy Sanders.

Hunter has also said in the past that Sanders is a father figure to him as he heavily recruited him to Jackson State out of high school.

Travis Hunter wants to play both ways in the NFL

Travis Hunter was a star two-way player at Colorado as he played both cornerback and wide receiver.

Not only did Hunter play both positions, but he excelled at them, which led to him winning the Heisman. However, ahead of the NFL Draft, a common question has been if he will be able to play both ways.

Heading into the draft, Hunter is confident he will be able to play both ways and do it effectively in the NFL.

"They say nobody has ever done it for real the way I do it, but I tell them I’m just different," Hunter said at the combine, via Detroit Free Press. "I’m a different person...

"Nobody has done it (playing full-time in the NFL), but I feel like I have put my body through a lot," he said. "I do a lot of treatment. People don’t get to see that part, what I do for my body to make sure I’m 100% each game. But ... I know I can do it. I did it at the college level, which the game is we rarely get breaks and there’s a lot more breaks in the NFL."

At Colorado, Hunter recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 35 tackles, 11 pass defenses, one forced fumble and four interceptions.

Travis Hunter has the third-best odds of being drafted first overall at +950.

