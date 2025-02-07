“Now he’s the big man on campus”: Shedeur Sanders gives huge shoutout to Colorado standout for taking authority

When Shedeur Sanders arrived in Boulder from Jackson State, he was the bond that held the players together at the Colorado Buffaloes. As the team's voice, the quarterback helped them stay motivated, resulting in them flipping their fortunes from a 4-8 debut campaign in 2023 to a 9-4 winning season in 2024.

After two years with the Buffs, Shedeur Sanders is now preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft in April. Following his departure, OT Jordan Seaton is being recognized as the new leader in the program and filling the void left by the quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders, in an interview with the 'DNVR Buffs' during Super Bowl week in New Orleans, talked about Jordan Seaton stepping up into a leadership role in Boulder. Shedeur added that he has had a conversation with Seaton about being the team's leader following his departure.

"Man we had a conversation about that," Shedeur said. "I flew in to Colorado, I think a couple weeks ago. And then he came to the house, and I was like, 'Bro like, it's going to be different now bro. Like, you got to take over now, you got lead the team, you got to be that person.' He gets a little sick that we was gone and all that. But then he understood like the role he has to play and all that."

"So, now, he's the big man on campus now. So, he's able to fill those shoes though. I'm excited for him."

Jordan Seaton joined the Buffs as a consensus five-star prospect of the 2024 recruiting class.

He participated in all 13 games for Coach Prime as a true freshman and played 612 pass-blocking snaps. With Shedeur Sanders gone, it will be up to Seaton to step up and lead the team to glory in the upcoming season.

Jordan Seaton opens up about departure of Shedeur Sanders and Co. from Buffs

The Colorado Buffaloes bid farewell to several key members, including Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaVonta Bentley, to name a few.

On Tuesday, 'Well Off Media' posted a video on YouTube where Jordan Seaton talked about the impact of the departure of the key voices from Boulder. He also noted that these players have contributed to establishing a solid foundation for the growth of future talents in Colorado:

"It's hard coming to the facility, you know, not having Shedeur, Trav, LaJohntay, Jimmy, Bentley. You know it's hard coming to the facility and not having those guys around. But they left a good foundation here and. So all we gotta do now is put our head down and work."

Coach Prime has addressed his QB void with the arrival of Kaidon Salter from Liberty. He also successfully flipped the commitment of five-star prospect Julian Lewis from USC as the Buffs look to compete for a playoff spot and a Big 12 title in 2025.

