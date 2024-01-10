"Of course it was": Stephen A. Smith drops his prediction for Jim Harbaugh's NFL tour as Michigan HC sparks rumors around leaving college football

Stephen A. Smith is convinced that Jim Harbaugh coached his last game for his alma mater, the University of Michigan. Harbaugh fulfilled his pledge of returning the Wolverines to the top of college football, as his team won the national title on Monday night by defeating Washington 34-13.

Almost everyone in the world of sports believes that with his task complete, Harbaugh will leave for the NFL.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Smith shared his opinion on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday. When asked if he thought that Harbaugh had coached his last game for Michigan, Smith replied:

"Of course it was, there’s no reason for him to stay at Michigan at this point. What else is there to accomplish? You go to Michigan for three reasons – No. 1 to beat Ohio State, No. 2 is to contend for national championships and No. 3 to actually win one."

Shannon Sharpe agrees with Stephen A. Smith regarding Jim Harbaugh

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, and Stephen A. Smith's co-host, surprisingly agreed with him. Both are known to constantly disagree on takes, with their debates being the central point of interest for the show. Sharpe said:

“He’s done all of that. What else does he need to accomplish?” Shannon Sharpe said. “Are we going to think any greater of him if he were to win another? Because I don’t think he’s going to have the type of tenure that coach Saban has. I don’t believe he’s going to stay as long at Michigan as Dabo (Swinney) has at Clemson. So with that being said, he’s accomplished everything that they brought him back to the University of Michigan to do.”

Jim Harbaugh addresses his future after the Natty

Harbaugh himself addressed the rumors of him leaving the Wolverines for the NFL, telling reporters the following after the victory over the Huskies:

"I just want to enjoy this, I just want to enjoy this. I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be what's next, what's the future?" (h/t USA Today)