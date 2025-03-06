Ohio State alum gives a shoutout to Ryan Day for raising $4.5M on the Buckeye cruise this year

Former Ohio State Buckeyes basketball player JJ Sullinger heaped praise on Ryan Day on Wednesday. Day and Ohio State raised $4.5 million on the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer.

Ad

Day, as well as several current and former players, attended the cruise, which went through the Caribbean.

Although it was a vacation for many, it was also a chance for Ohio State to raise money for cancer. The cruise has raised $45 million over 18 years for cancer research.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sullinger tweeted:

"$4.5 Milli secured. @BuckeyeCruise we've done it again!!! #Shoutout @ryandaytime and all the current players that made it unforgettable for the people!!! Y'all make such an incredible impact. To all the volunteers and staff... THANK YOU!!! This trip recharges me every year!!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sullinger played at Ohio State from 2003 until 2006, averaging 9.9 points and 5.7 rebounds. After going undrafted, he had a brief five-year pro career overseas.

Ryan Day, his family and general manager Mark Pantoni were on board, along with several current players, according to Eleven Warriors.

The group included safety Caleb Downs, offensive linemen Carson Hinzman and Tegra Tshabola, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and cornerbacks Davison Igbinosun and Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Ad

Some former Buckeyes players who attended the cruise were Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, All-Americans Paris Johnson Jr., A.J. Hawk, cancer survivor Avery Henry and Super Bowl LIX champion Parris Campbell.

Ryan Day blown away by support on Buckeye Cruise

Ryan Day was surprised by how generous everyone was on the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer.

The cruise helped raise millions of dollars for cancer research while giving fans a chance to meet current and former Buckeyes players.

Ad

“The thing that blows my mind is just the generosity. The folks that are on this ship that have been a part of this for a long time, it's just the generosity and how much they care about the James and giving back,” Day said. “I don't think I've ever talked to anybody who's been on this that doesn't think it's just an amazing thing. That's why you see so many people come year in and year out, it's like a family here and a lot of great friendships.”

Ad

Some photos from the cruise were released on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Buckeye Cruise for Cancer has been going on for 18 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place