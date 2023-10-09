Ohio State alum Urban Meyer makes his pick for “Number 1, best player in America"; it's not Caleb Williams or Shedeur Sanders

Former Ohio State head coach turned Fox Sports analyst Urban Meyer has unequivocally named Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as the nation's top college football player.

Meyer confidently stated, "Number 1, best player in America," during a recent Fox Sports segment. This has stirred debates among fans. However, Urban Meyer seems absolutely sure about Harrison's undeniable talent.

The young wide receiver is the son of NFL legend Marvin Harrison. Harrison Jr. has been a standout performer for the Buckeyes this season. He is poised to be a prominent figure in the 2024 NFL Draft should he choose to forego his collegiate eligibility.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Urban Meyer backs Marvin Harrison Jr. over Caleb Williams

According to Urban Meyer, Harrison's influence was quite evident as Ohio State secured a 20-point victory. During a post-game analysis, Meyer reinforced his endorsement of Harrison.

"When life gets tough, when football gets tough on the field, what do you do? You get the ball to your best player," Meyer said.

Meyer initially refrained from committing to the title of the nation's best player. He also took into consideration contenders like USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

However, after witnessing the match-winning performance by Marvin Harrison Jr., Urban Meyer appears to have settled the debate in favor of the Ohio State wide receiver. Marvin Harrison Jr. delivered a dazzling performance against Maryland. He put to rest any doubts about the impact of his recent ankle sprain to rest.

Marvin Harrison Jr. vs Maryland Terrapins

Despite expressing displeasure with the ankle situation just a week ago, the third-year receiver emerged as Ohio State's offensive player of the game. The stats by Marvin Harrison Jr. read eight receptions, 163 yards, and a crucial touchdown.

His dominance was evident from the first half. He secured six passes on ten targets, totaling 109 yards. Notably, the rest of the Buckeyes struggled, combining for a mere 17 yards on two catches. Harrison's eight catches and 163 yards marked season highs.

In a post-game reflection, Harrison talked about the team's reliance on him to make explosive plays that position the squad for field goals or scoring opportunities.

“The team counts on me to make plays — especially explosive plays that help at least put the team in field goal position or a chance to score. So that’s what I just tried to do is just do my job to the best of my abilities," said Harrison Jr.

The performance against the Maryland Terrapins marked Harrison's 10th 100-yard game. This places him alongside Michael Thomas and Garrett Wilson for the third-most in program history.

Despite grappling with an ankle concern, Harrison showed tenacity and commitment to his role as a playmaker. As Ohio State Buckeyes offensive linchpin, he continues to prove that setbacks don't define his game.