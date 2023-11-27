Ohio State loses 4 spots in latest AP Poll top 25 rankings as Michigan fades Buckeyes' playoff hopes

The AP Poll Top 25 for Week 13 has seen some interesting developments for the first time in a while.

We have seen some drastic movements at the top of the poll. Though this is not used for the College Football Playoff rankings, it gives people the opportunity to see how voters view the top programs in the nation.

With the regular season officially over and all that we have left is the conference championship and bowl games, it is interesting to see how things look for the AP Poll Top 25.

AP Poll Top 25 poll for Week 13

For the first time in a handful of weeks, there has been some movement at the top of the AP Poll. With a lot of movement throughout the final week of the regular season, let's see how everything shakes up.

Ranking Team Record 1 Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 2 Michigan Wolverines 12-0 3 Washington Huskies 12-0 4 Florida State Seminoles 12-0 5 Oregon Ducks 11-1 6 Ohio State Buckeyes 11-1 7 Texas Longhorns 11-1 8 Alabama Crimson Tide 11-1 9 Missouri Tigers 10-2 10 Penn State Nittany Lions 10-2 11 Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 12 Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 13 LSU Tigers 9-3 14 Arizona Wildcats 9-3 15 Louisville Cardinals 10-2 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-3 17 Tulane Green Wave 11-1 18 Iowa Hawkeyes 10-2 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys 9-3 20 Liberty Flames 12-0 21 North Carolina State Wolfpack 9-3 22 Oregon State Beavers 8-4 23 Toledo Rockets 11-1 24 James Madison Dukes 11-1 25 SMU Mustangs 10-2

AP Top 25 poll: College football's top losers

Ohio State Buckeyes

This one hurts a bit for the Buckeyes as they are currently on the outside of the top four looking in, but do not have another game as they lost to the Michigan Wolverines. They are now knocked out of the Big Ten Conference Championship Game.

They lost 'The Game' on the road against the Wolverines 30-24 and the two interceptions by Kyle McCord proved to be too costly. The Buckeyes were not able to hold a lead at any point in this game and could not do enough to pick up a much-needed victory.

Now all they can do is hope enough teams lose ahead of them to get back into the College Football Playoff race.

Louisville Cardinals

The Louisville Cardinals lost at home against the unranked Kentucky Wildcats 38-31 in Week 13 to fall out of the top 10 in the AP Poll. The Cardinals allowed 31 points in the second half of the game and could not stop getting in their own way. They committed three turnovers (two fumbles, one interception) in this game.

Their defense did decently well as they allowed just 16 total first downs, including forcing the Wildcats to go 3-of-9 on third down. With the rumors swirling around Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, it was a good chance to pull off the victory for Louisville. But they just could not stop shooting themselves in the foot.

They now have to bounce back against the Florida State Seminoles in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game in order to get back to where they were.