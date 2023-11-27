NCAAF
  • Ohio State loses 4 spots in latest AP Poll top 25 rankings as Michigan fades Buckeyes' playoff hopes

Ohio State loses 4 spots in latest AP Poll top 25 rankings as Michigan fades Buckeyes' playoff hopes

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 27, 2023 01:30 IST
Ohio St Michigan Football
Ohio State falls in the latest AP Poll

The AP Poll Top 25 for Week 13 has seen some interesting developments for the first time in a while.

We have seen some drastic movements at the top of the poll. Though this is not used for the College Football Playoff rankings, it gives people the opportunity to see how voters view the top programs in the nation.

With the regular season officially over and all that we have left is the conference championship and bowl games, it is interesting to see how things look for the AP Poll Top 25.

AP Poll Top 25 poll for Week 13

For the first time in a handful of weeks, there has been some movement at the top of the AP Poll. With a lot of movement throughout the final week of the regular season, let's see how everything shakes up.

RankingTeamRecord
1Georgia Bulldogs12-0
2Michigan Wolverines12-0
3Washington Huskies12-0
4Florida State Seminoles12-0
5Oregon Ducks11-1
6Ohio State Buckeyes11-1
7Texas Longhorns11-1
8Alabama Crimson Tide11-1
9Missouri Tigers10-2
10Penn State Nittany Lions10-2
11Ole Miss Rebels10-2
12Oklahoma Sooners10-2
13LSU Tigers9-3
14Arizona Wildcats9-3
15Louisville Cardinals10-2
16Notre Dame Fighting Irish9-3
17Tulane Green Wave11-1
18Iowa Hawkeyes10-2
19Oklahoma State Cowboys9-3
20Liberty Flames12-0
21North Carolina State Wolfpack9-3
22Oregon State Beavers8-4
23Toledo Rockets11-1
24James Madison Dukes11-1
25SMU Mustangs10-2

AP Top 25 poll: College football's top losers

Ohio State Buckeyes

This one hurts a bit for the Buckeyes as they are currently on the outside of the top four looking in, but do not have another game as they lost to the Michigan Wolverines. They are now knocked out of the Big Ten Conference Championship Game.

They lost 'The Game' on the road against the Wolverines 30-24 and the two interceptions by Kyle McCord proved to be too costly. The Buckeyes were not able to hold a lead at any point in this game and could not do enough to pick up a much-needed victory.

Now all they can do is hope enough teams lose ahead of them to get back into the College Football Playoff race.

Louisville Cardinals

The Louisville Cardinals lost at home against the unranked Kentucky Wildcats 38-31 in Week 13 to fall out of the top 10 in the AP Poll. The Cardinals allowed 31 points in the second half of the game and could not stop getting in their own way. They committed three turnovers (two fumbles, one interception) in this game.

Their defense did decently well as they allowed just 16 total first downs, including forcing the Wildcats to go 3-of-9 on third down. With the rumors swirling around Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, it was a good chance to pull off the victory for Louisville. But they just could not stop shooting themselves in the foot.

They now have to bounce back against the Florida State Seminoles in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game in order to get back to where they were.

