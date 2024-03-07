Ohio State OC Chip Kelly believes DB Caleb Downs would be a great offensive player following his transfer from Alabama

Chip Kelly is getting to work at Ohio State and is taking cognizance of the environment in Columbus. Kelly left his head coaching role at UCLA last month to become the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator, a move that many fans still find hard to explain.

On Tuesday, he said that he believes safety Caleb Downs could be a fantastic offensive player if given the chance.

“I’ll be very transparent," Kelly said. "I was telling (assistant head coach/secondary/cornerbacks coach) Tim (Walton) and Caleb what a great offensive player I thought Caleb would be, could be and should be. But I’m not the head coach.

“I always, during stretches, as an offensive coordinator, I’m always looking at the defensive players like, ‘Oh, I could use him. What could I do if I had him?’ … But I don’t get to choose them anymore. I don’t have the pick.”

Caleb Downs, who transferred to Ohio State from Alabama has recorded significant success on defense. A five-star recruit and USA Today's Defensive Football Player of the Year as a high school senior, Downs was named SEC Freshman of the Year and an All-American last season with the Crimson Tide.

Downs' brother, Josh, is a wide receiver for the North Carolina Tar Heels, while his father, Gary, was a running back for the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos.

Chip Kelly notes Ohio State’s potential success goes beyond talent

Ohio State has assembled a strong team for the 2024 college football season with notable additions like Caleb Downs, Quinshon Judkins, Will Howard, Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith. However, former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly doesn't believe this is enough to achieve success.

“Obviously, this is a very talented football team," Kelly said. "But I think (head coach) Ryan (Day) made a point to the team, and I think our players really understand it. It’s the non-talented things that are going to help this team win.

“It’s the discipline, development that we’re going to have. It’s the skill development that we’re going to have here during spring ball that’s going to be the difference maker. Because there are a lot of talented teams out there.”

It's make or break for Ohio State in the 2024 college football season as the Buckeyes aim for the national title. The Buckeyes have fallen short of the ultimate goal in the last three seasons. However, after Michigan did it last season, they are up for the challenge in the next.