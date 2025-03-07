Ohio State RB coach sends a stern message to highly-ranked James Peoples

Running back James Peoples came to the Ohio State Buckeyes as the No. 4-ranked running back in the nation in the 2024 class. He was also a top-100-ranked overall prospect in the nation that season. He appeared in eight games this past campaign, getting limited minutes, however, he still registered 49 carries for 197 yards and two TDs.

Heading into next season, many media members have projected that James Peoples will step in as the starting RB for the Buckeyes. However, the team's running backs coach, Carlos Locklyn, spoke with reporters on Friday and told them that he is not locked into that spot and will have to earn it:

"I know that keep coming up. We place him at the front, that's the expectation. I mean that's a conversation between me and him. He'll tell you that. He'll say, 'Coach Locklyn ain't giving me nothing.' (Several guys) will compete with him, so I have the same conversation with all of them.

"I get it, James is behind the two guys and expectations of in this microwave society that we have, he'll move right in. No, he's gotta earn it. I ain't giving him nothing. None of them. I'm not giving them anything. That's just how it is."

James Peoples will have lots of competition for the starting running back job in 2025

Ohio State was led by two players at the running back position this past season, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. Both players have declared for the 2025 NFL draft, and as a result, there is room for a young player like James Peoples to step up.

Judkins and Henderson both rushed for over 1,000 yards this past season, far exceeding any other RB. The next closest RB was James Peoples, who had 197 rushing yards. As a result, there is a lot of room for someone to step up and take playing time next season.

James Peoples is the favorite to take the starting job at Ohio State next season, but he will have competition. The most notable competitor he has is transfer CJ Donaldson Jr. Donaldson transferred to Ohio State after three seasons with the West Virginia Mountaineers and this past season, he had 163 carries for 734 yards and 11 TDs.

It is possible that Locklyn will heavily use more than one RB next season. After all, that is what he did in 2024.

