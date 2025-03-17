Ohio State star reacts as Michigan QB Bryce Underwood takes dig at Buckeyes during conversation with LeBron James

Ohio State Buckeyes star cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. has responded to Bryce Underwood's recent dig at the Buckeyes. Underwood was the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2025 and will compete for the starting job at Michigan.

Underwood met LeBron James and he shared the news that he would be going to Michigan and told the star NBA player that it was over for the Buckeyes.

“I grew up a LeBron James fan," Underwood said on The Rich Eisen Show, via MSN. “I had a Miami Heat jersey, I had a Cleveland jersey, you know, all that."

Underwood then shared a warning to James after he committed to Michigan.

“Oh, yeah,” said Underwood. “It’s over for Ohio State.”

After Underwood's comment, Buckeyes star CB, Mathews Jr., sent a post, which he later deleted, of him laughing about Underwood's comments.

Mathews seemed to enjoy Underwood's comments, which will only add fuel to the rivalry, especially if Underwood is the Wolverines' starting quarterback in 2025.

However, Michigan has won four straight games against Ohio State, so Underwood does have a bit of a point that the Wolverines are owning the Buckeyes as of late.

Mathews is entering his third season at Ohio State and he recorded 22 tackles and one sack in 2024.

Michigan coach says Bryce Underwood will compete for starting job

Despite being a true freshman, Bryce Underwood will be competing for the starting quarterback job in 2025.

Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore revealed Mikey Keene, Underwood, Jadyn Davis and Davis Warren will all compete for the starting job.

With the Wolverines having options at quarterback, Moore said on March 7 that he won't rush the decision.

"It's unbelievable to have the talent that we have here right now in that position. And we just want to build it and continue to build it for years and years and years," Moore said, via Yahoo. "But the process is going to be pretty simple. Who completes the most passes? Who's the best leader? Who could help the team win the most?

"And those things can sometimes be answered in the spring. Those things can be pushed out throughout the summer through workouts. And then most of the time it happens where you got to get to fall camp and make a decision. So we'll take the process very slowly and make sure we make the right decision for the team."

The Wolverines will open their 2025 college football season on August 30 against New Mexico. Michigan has notable games against USC, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Ohio State, among others.

