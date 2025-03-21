Old Habits die hard: Travis Hunter sneaks into Coach Prime’s lake to test out his new “baby”

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter snuck into Deion Sanders' lake to go fishing.

Ad

Hunter snuck into Deion Sanders' lake with his boat to go fishing. He says he was taking over Country Prime as he never even told Deion he was going to fish.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The new boat, as you can see my new baby. My new baby," Hunter said at 0:32.

Hunter also used Sanders' fishing poles and caught a few fish while on Sanders' property.

Of course, this is not the first time Hunter has snuck onto Sanders' property. While Hunter was at Colorado, he says he often snuck into Sanders' office and his house as a joke and would steal stuff.

Ad

"But, when I get to his house, I steal whatever I can... I mean I went to his house yesterday and whatever I wanted, he was able to just let me get it. I took it if he didn’t want me to take it. We have a great bond. I know whenever I need something, I can go, and pretty sure I would get 100% of the time,” Hunter said, via SportsRush.

Ad

Despite Hunter going to the NFL, his old habits won't die as he once again jokingly stole from Sanders' as he broke into his place to use his lake and fishing poles.

Travis Hunter calls Deion Sanders a father figure

Travis Hunter has a special bond with Deion Sanders.

Sanders heavily recruited Hunter and he stunned many by going to Jackson State and followed him to Colorado. However, ahead of the NFL Draft, Hunter says Sanders is a father figure to him.

Ad

"When I first talked to him, I was like, 'I don't care who he is I don't want to go there,'" Hunter said of Sanders, via SI. "But as I talked to him more it was like, 'Oh, this might be the place I want to go. He's more than just a coach, he's a father."

Ad

As Hunter says, he and Sanders have a special bond and it shows as he can jokingly steal stuff from "Coach Prime" and break into his house and office.

Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 as he was a star two-way player at Colorado. He's expected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place