Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin shares throwback 'National Girlfriend Day' post for Sally Rychlak

Lane Kiffin is currently preparing for the 2023 college football season, which begins later this month. Amidst his preparation, the Ole Miss Rebels coach shared a photo of his girlfriend Sally Rychlak to Twitter on Tuesday, captioning the post:

"Happy #NationalGirlfriendDay 💙"

Check out Lane Kiffin's 'National Girlfriend Day' post for Sally Rychlak below:

While it is unclear exactly when the couple began dating, they went public with their relationship in early February when Rychlak shared photos of the pair to Twitter. According to her LinkedIn profile, Kiffin's girlfriend is a Major Gifts Officer at Southern Methodist University and lives in Dallas, Texas.

She earned her Bachelor's degree in marketing at the University of Mississippi, where Kiffin coaches, in 2019. Following her graduation, Rychlak worked at the school for several years.

She served as a Development Associate for the School of Business from May 2019 through October 2021. Rychlak was then a Development Officer for the School of Pharmacy from October 2021 through July 2022 before landing her current position at Southern Methodist University.

She also spent four years, from June 2018 through July 2022, as a Pure Barre Instructor.

Kiffin and his ex-wife Layla Kiffin divorced in 2016 after tying the knot in 2004. They share three children together. He described the divorce as mutual when announcing the news.

Rychlak marks his first public relationship since his split with Layla.

How has Lane Kiffin fared in his coaching career?

Lane Kiffin's first coaching role came at the age of 22 after the Fresno State Bulldogs' backup quarterback transitioned into an assistant coaching role. After two seasons, he joined the Colorado State Rams as a graduate assistant for one season.

In 2000, Kiffin was named as a quality control assistant for the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he spent one season. He then joined the USC Trojans, where he spent six seasons and served in multiple roles over his tenure.

Kiffin's titles at USC included tight ends coach, wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator and offensive coordinator.

He received his first head coaching gig in 2007 when he was hired by the then-Oakland Raiders. After compiling a 5-15 record, he was fired just four games into his second season and has not returned to the NFL since.

Kiffin joined the Tennessee Volunteers as head coach after his stint with the Raiders. However, he left after one season to take the same position at USC, who fired him after four seasons.

Kiffin was then named the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, keeping the position for three years. He then took over as the head coach of the Florida Atlanta Owls, where he spent three years before undertaking the same position with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Overall, Lane Kiffin is 85-47 as a college coach.