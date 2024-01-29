Olivia Dunne has made a name for herself in the world of sports and social media. The LSU Tigers gymnast boasts a huge social media following, making her a lucrative partner for brands to collaborate with. Now it looks like even her furry friend Roux is also making waves on social media, just like Dunne.

Dunne took to social media to announce a new brand deal involving her furry friend. The duo has partnered with Purina Pro Plana, a pet nutrition brand, and the post was an advertisement for the same.

“@thatgirlroux runs on @proplan sports,” the gymnast wrote in the caption of her post.

The brand deal drew a lot of attention. Olivia's sister, Julz Dunne, slid into the comments section to react to the deal in the most hilarious way possible.

“Am I surprised that the dog got a singular brand deal that pays more than my yearly income? No. Not at all,” Julz said.

Well, nobody should be surprised given the immense popularity of Olivia and, to some extent, Roux as well. The dog has more than 11.4K Instagram followers. When you combine that with Olivia’s own social media reach, it does become a deadly marketing combo that any brand would hope to target.

A look at Olivia Dunne’s NIL deals

Olivia Dunne is reportedly the highest-paid female NCAA athlete when it comes to NIL deals. She has an estimated NIL value of $3.5 million annually and it keeps on rising. She has worked with many big brand names like ESPN, Motorola, BodyArmor and Sports Illustrated.

Dunne has a simple way of choosing the NIL deals she wants to do out of the numerous offers she gets, taking the ones that align with her core values. She opened up about it in an interview last year.

"Taking your time to pick your brand deals and to be picky, there's no problem in saying no to brands if it doesn't feel right to you,” Dunne said back in June last year.

Taking care of Roux sounds like what Olivia would like to do. Maybe that was the reason she chose her latest brand deal.

