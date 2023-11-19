Olivia Rodrigo at USC vs UCLA game fires up college football fans in LA [WATCH]

In a thrilling Sunday showdown between USC and UCLA, the LA Memorial Coliseum witnessed a special guest, none other than pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo. The "Driver's License" singer graced the event to support her favorite college football team, the USC Trojans.

What made this appearance even more significant was the fact that Rodrigo is not just a rising global pop star but is also a student at USC. Her presence added a unique blend of star power and school spirit to the already charged atmosphere of the USC vs. UCLA game.

The USC vs. UCLA showdown

As the Trojans faced off against UCLA, the scoreboard told the story of USC's struggles. With the score standing at 7-14 in the second quarter, the Trojans found themselves trailing. Despite Olivia Rodrigo's support, the Trojans couldn't secure a victory against the Bruins.

In the showdown, UCLA dominated, trouncing USC 38-20 in the 93rd edition of their crosstown showdown.

Quarterback Caleb Williams, who stands alongside Andrew Luck in UCLA coach Chip Kelly's personal rankings of the best college players he has ever faced, experienced a blowout loss.

T.J. Harden's career-high 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns, combined with Ethan Garbers' three TD passes, led UCLA to an impressive victory. The return of the Victory Bell likely improved Coach Kelly's questionable job security.

The disappointment was evident for USC, with coach Lincoln Riley expressing his dissatisfaction with the team's performance. The Trojans, who started the season with promise, ended with a disappointing run of games, losing five of their last six.

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who played his final snaps of college football in this game, remained tight-lipped about his plans for the future.

Olivia Rodrigo's presence and the spirit of college football

During the on-field drama, the lively presence of pop star Olivia Rodrigo in the stands added an extra layer of excitement to the game. Rodrigo, a USC student herself, showcased the unique connection between celebrities and college sports, bridging the gap between the entertainment industry and the world of college football.

In the post-game interactions, Coach Kelly acknowledged the uniqueness of the USC-UCLA rivalry, emphasizing the proximity of the schools and the significance of playing for the Victory Bell.

Despite rumors surrounding his job security, Kelly expressed his satisfaction in bringing the Bell back to UCLA, showcasing the emotional investment that coaches, players, and fans have in these storied rivalries.