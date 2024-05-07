"Once I jump in the air I blackout": Keon Coleman has hilarious revelation about his thought process behind one-handed catches

Former Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman has transitioned into the NFL this year, being selected 33rd overall by the Buffalo Bills in this year's draft. Last week, Coleman made an appearance on Robert Griffin III's podcast called 'RG3 and the Ones.'

During that session with RGIII, the athlete talked about his time with the Seminoles. Griffin then asked the wide receiver about his thought process behind his incredible one-handed catch during last season's game against the Syracuse Orange.

Coleman replied by stating that there was no thought process involved. He then explained his perspective on making one-handed catches:

"Once I jump, it's just me and the ball like just, how you grow up as a kid." Coleman said. "It's just me and the ball really. I don't really see nobody else I don't see nothing else. and just grab it by any means.

"... Once I jump in the air I blackout, whatever happens gonna happen. And I'm not gonna move until I see it or after it happend like 'Ohhh what the...' You know what I'm saying? But nah in the moment its just a routine play for me a routine grab."

In his final collegiate season, Keon Coleman and the Florida State Seminoles went on to become the undefeated ACC champions. However, they also became the first undefeated Power 5 program to not qualify for the playoffs because of an injury sustained by their starting QB Jordan Travis.

Keon Coleman opens up about reason behind Florida State move

Coleman began his collegiate career with the Michigan State Spartans. After two seasons with them, he transferred to Florida State for one season before declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

While speaking to RGIII, Keon Coleman said that the factor behind his decision to join the Seminoles was the opportunity to play with QB Jordan Travis. The wide receiver then went on to heap praise on Travis and said:

"Jordan Travis. It was simple. He was a Heisman calibre guy but I wanted to play with a great quarterback like that was a dream." Coleman said. "I wasn't concerned about the offensive system I didn't care about none of that. I wanted to play with Jordan Travis. It was simple."

"I think he was the best quarterback in the country. Despite who just got drafted. He really like that. Once he get back fully healthy he gonna learn from Aaron (Rodgers) and he gon be a great player."

Jordan Travis was drafted by the New York Jets as the 171 overall pick this year.

